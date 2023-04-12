Softball Softball: Norskies blast Sauk Prairie Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 12, 2023 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Halle Melter had four hits and drove in three runs to lead the DeForest softball team to a 16-0 drubbing of Sauk Prairie on Tuesday in a Badger Conference crossover game.The Norskies improved to 5-2 overall, with a 3-1 mark in Badger East Conference play, as Allison Parmenter collected three hits and two RBI, while Morgan Reierson finished with two hits and two RBI.It was the highest-scoring game for DeForest this season, as the Norskies have won three straight games. The Norskies are slated to host Madison East tonight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Softball: Norskies defeat rival Waunakee Former DeForest church staff member sentenced to prison for child enticement UPDATES: Norskies win slugfest with Baraboo in season baseball opener Jane Cahill Wolfgram to return to DeForest Village President's seat in spring election results Resilient Morrison overcomes amputation to star on gridiron Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!