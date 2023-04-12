Halle Melter had four hits and drove in three runs to lead the DeForest softball team to a 16-0 drubbing of Sauk Prairie on Tuesday in a Badger Conference crossover game.

The Norskies improved to 5-2 overall, with a 3-1 mark in Badger East Conference play, as Allison Parmenter collected three hits and two RBI, while Morgan Reierson finished with two hits and two RBI.