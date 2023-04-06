The DeForest softball team broke a 5-5 tie with a two-run top of the fifth inning in a 9-6 Badger East Conference win over rival Waunakee on Wednesday, April 5.
Overcoming four errors, the Norskies (2-0) outhit the Warriors 12-6, as Raegan Smith collected four hits. Meanwhile, Desirae Kalstrom finished with three hits and two RBI, and Trysten Schroeder had a pair of hits.
DeForest took a 4-0 lead in the third inning and tacked on another run an inning later, before the Warriors knotted it up with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth frame. After plating two runs in the fifth, the Norskies added a run in the sixth and another in the seventh to pull away.
Katie Valk drove in a pair of run for Waunakee.
DeForest 6, Portage 5
Scoring all their runs in the first three innings, the Norskies staved off a late rally to win their season opener on Tuesday, April 4.
Steffen pitched five innings to get the win, striking out three batters. Schroeder fanned six batters in her turn in the pitcher’s circle.
Halle Melter drove in a pair of runs, while Mia Campbell also had an RBI for the Norskies, now 2-0 on the season.
Schroader and Payton Steffen split the pitching duties for DeForest, as they combined for three strikeouts. Rhya Thole started for the Warriors and lasted five innings, collecting four strikeouts along the way.
The game had been rescheduled twice due to inclement weather. It was supposed to take place at Waunakee, but it was moved to the DeForest Athletic Complex.