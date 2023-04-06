Steffen winds up
Payton Steffen (17) delivers a pitch for the DeForest softball team in the Norskies’ 9-6 win over Waunakee on Wednesday, April 5.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The DeForest softball team broke a 5-5 tie with a two-run top of the fifth inning in a 9-6 Badger East Conference win over rival Waunakee on Wednesday, April 5.

Overcoming four errors, the Norskies (2-0) outhit the Warriors 12-6, as Raegan Smith collected four hits. Meanwhile, Desirae Kalstrom finished with three hits and two RBI, and Trysten Schroeder had a pair of hits.