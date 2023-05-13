Softball: Norskies fall to Fort Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEFOREST -- Madison Klauer pitched a three-hitter, Kaylee Jordan had three hits and Fort Atkinson won its Badger East softball finale 5-1 at DeForest on Friday.The Blackhawks (8-10, 7-8 in conference) supported Klauer, who allowed a run, walked five and fanned two in her second complete-game decision over the Norskies in four days, with three early runs.Jordan led off the game by lining a single to right, stole second base, advanced to third on a grounder by Sofia Unate before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Ashlie Riley.With one away in the third, Unate singled in a run with a second run coming across via error in center field, which made it 3-0.Tianna Kostroski tripled to lead off the Blackhawks' fifth inning, scoring on a ground out by Lauren Wessels. Makiah Cave added a run-scoring single in the Fort sixth.A 1-6-3 double play ended the DeForest (11-10, 6-9) first inning and Unate, who catches, threw out a runner trying to steal third base to end the game.Fort plays at Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday to close out the regular season.FORT ATKINSON 5, DEFOREST 1Fort 102 011 0 -- 5 7 1DeForest 000 000 1 -- 1 3 2Leading hitters -- FA: Jordan 3x4 (2B), Cave 2x3, Kostroski (3B); D: Steffen 2x3 (2B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- FA: Klauer W; 7-3-1-1-5-2; D: Schroeder L; 4.1-6-4-2-0-0, Steffen 2.2-1-1-1-3-3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest Village Board rejects $400K Everlight Solar sponsorship DeForest woman sentenced to year in federal prison for "straw purchase" of firearm DeForest’s village team heads to Demco for April visit DeForest Village Board OK's out-of-court settlement with Walgreens DeForest helps Chr. Hansen celebrate plant expansion Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!