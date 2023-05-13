DEFOREST -- Madison Klauer pitched a three-hitter, Kaylee Jordan had three hits and Fort Atkinson won its Badger East softball finale 5-1 at DeForest on Friday.

The Blackhawks (8-10, 7-8 in conference) supported Klauer, who allowed a run, walked five and fanned two in her second complete-game decision over the Norskies in four days, with three early runs.