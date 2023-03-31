Big wind up
DeForest’s Trysten Schroeder winds up to deliver a pitch during the Norskies’ home game against Fort Atkinson last season. The second team all-conference pick returns to lead the Norskies in 2023.

 By Peter Lindblad/plindblad@hngnews.com

What’s that knocking at the door for the DeForest softball team in 2023?

“This year’s team is filled with opportunity and potential,” said Lori Grundahl, co-head coach for the Norskies, along with Jerry Schwenn. “The excitement heading into this season is that each team you play on as an individual is different. The ceiling for what you can accomplish lies within your teammates and how you push one another in practice each day.”