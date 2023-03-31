What’s that knocking at the door for the DeForest softball team in 2023?
“This year’s team is filled with opportunity and potential,” said Lori Grundahl, co-head coach for the Norskies, along with Jerry Schwenn. “The excitement heading into this season is that each team you play on as an individual is different. The ceiling for what you can accomplish lies within your teammates and how you push one another in practice each day.”
DeForest is looking to improve on last year’s 4-18 overall record, as well as the Norskies’ 4-11 mark in Badger East Conference play. Six starters return, so they do have some veteran experience to rely on.
“We have a lot of familiar faces, but they will need to adapt quickly to what this year’s role is and what their team needs from them,” said Grundahl, who is entering her 27th season with the program.
Trysten Schroeder, a second team all-conference selection a year ago, leads a group of nine returning letterwinners that includes Mia Campbell, Taylor Konopacki, Morgan Reierson, Halle Melter, Allie Parmenter, Desirae Kallstrom, Payton Steffen and Addy McLean. Kallstrom was last year’s team “Rookie of the Year.”
Melter received all-conference honorable mention in 2022. Parmenter spearheads DeForest’s defense. She was named the team’s “Outstanding Defensive Player” last year, while Schroeder was tabbed as the “Most Valuable Player” and the “Outstanding Offensive Player.”
“Allie Parmenter had a breakout performance last year defensively,” said Grundahl. “It will be exciting to see her on the field again this season.”
At the plate, DeForest will look to manufacture runs in a league stacked with strong hurlers.
“Offensively, this season we will face some fantastic pitching within our conference,” said Grundahl. “It is going to be important to be able to execute a short game as well as put the ball in play with runners in scoring situations.”
DeForest did lose a handful of letterwinners to graduate. Among them were Gracie Hamele, Gracie McLean, Marissa McPherson, Niah Larson and Avery Schraeffer.
This year’s roster is rounded out by prospects Raegan Smith, Abigail Prusakiewicz, Sophia Caracci, Amber Brandenburg and Brianna Pettineo.
Grundahl said, “The Badger East Conference will match us up with some of the best area softball programs.”
Beaver Dam is considered the favorite to win the league title. DeForest must overcome its youth, although the Norskies have high hopes for the players coming up through the ranks.
“We are excited about our younger players this season,” said Grundahl. “Some will be tested in positions that are new to them.”
“At the same time, there’s reason to be optimistic about a few areas on this year’s team,” said Grundahl. “Our team is working hard indoors and excited to be able to get things up and running once we are outside. We are excited about our pitching depth. We are returning an infield that has some fantastic players.”
DeForest was supposed to be three games into the season at this point, but contests against Mount Horeb, Monona Grove and Waunakee have been rescheduled for April 10, 17 and 3, respectively. Weather permitting, the Norskies will play at Waunakee on Monday at 5 p.m.