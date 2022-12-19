On Dec. 10-11, StrongHold Jiu Jitsu from DeForest participated in the Fuji Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Wisconsin state championship in Stoughton.
The DeForest team came away with individual and team titles. StrongHold had a team of seven adults and 18 kids competitors. As a team, they placed third in the adult division, second in the kids' divisions (lost by four points) and second place overall.
“As a smaller team our competitors went out and gave it their all and came home with a lot of hardware. I am so proud of the hard work everyone put in to accomplish this year's goals,” said Head Coach Wade Barden.
Stronghold results: 11-Gold, 16-Silver, Bronze-10
Kids: Hanna M - Gold; Abigail H - Double Silver; Mason H - Gold and Silver; Alaina B - Bronze; Aaron B - Double Gold; Eli A - Double Gold; Rocco M - Double Silver; Jack W - Silver; Hanna W - Silver; Holly Anne R - Silver and Bronze; Alex - Double Silver; Logan C - Gold and Bronze; Conner C - Bronze; Gavin C - Double Gold; Beckum S - Bronze; Kellen S - Bronze; Merit P - Bronze; Ian P - Bronze; Annabelle - Double Silver.
Adults: Mike G - Silver; Josh A - Silver; Adam C - Double Gold; Jamie H - Gold; Dan C - Silver and Bronze; Page P - Silver; Avery P - Gold; Weston W - Double Silver; Aaron S - Bronze.