StrongHold competes at state Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Championships

Kids from StrongHold Jiu Jitsu in DeForest took part in the Fuji Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Wisconsin state championship in Stoughton Dec. 10-11.

 Contributed

The DeForest team came away with individual and team titles. StrongHold had a team of seven adults and 18 kids competitors. As a team, they placed third in the adult division, second in the kids' divisions (lost by four points) and second place overall.