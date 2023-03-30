Tonight's softball games at Waunakee postponed Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tonight’s scheduled varsity and junior varsity softball games between DeForest and Waunakee have been postponed and rescheduled for April 3. They will take place at Waunakee.Also, Waunakee’s home baseball games against Sun Prairie West that were slated for tonight have also been postponed. No word on a makeup date at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest Boy Scout creates furniture for Harvest Intermediate by upcycling old bleachers Girls basketball: With heavy hearts, DeForest's Kelliher sisters shined on the court in 2022-23 Girls soccer: Norskies aiming for conference title DeForest residents have two familiar choices for Village Board President Windsor Village Board approved $3 million bid for Fireman's Park improvements Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!