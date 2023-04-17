Perfect weather greeted DeForest track and field athletes at Thursday’s Waunakee Quadrangular. It was a chance for various Norskies to compete.
“The week was a great opportunity for the kids to enjoy track and field in some of the finest weather Wisconsin has to offer,” said Joe Parker, head coach for the DeForest boys. “Our varsity reserve went to Waunakee on Thursday and had some nice performances at the pole vault and guys trying out triple jump for the first time ever. Our youth continues to develop, and I think they will offer some great depth in the years to come.”
The DeForest boys totaled 11 points and finished fourth. Waunakee (80), Milton (32) and Rhinelander placed ahead of the Norskies.
DeForest’s girls did not generate points at the meet, won by Waunakee (126.5).
“It was awesome to get our reserves some competition in almost perfect weather,” said Christopher Smith, head coach for the Norski girls. “Hopefully we'll see that experience pay off in season long improvements. The meet also afforded us an opportunity to have kids try some different events for the future.”
Spartan Invitational
On Friday, DeForest traveled to McFarland to compete in the Spartan Invitational.
The Norski girls did better than expected.
“Really pleased with how the bulk of our athletes took advantage of the conditions to post some quality performances,” said Smith. “Without loading our line-up the girls put out a runner-up team score and totaled almost 20 points more than we were seeded.”
Smith said the Norskies set seven team meet records.
“We continue to lean on our hurdle crew as they totaled 37 of our 126 points,” said Smith. “Lifetime bests went to Stacy Kipkoskei in the high hurdles (third place, 15.58) and long jump (fourth, 16’3.50”), and Quinn Aulik (first, 12:30.29)in the 3,200-meter run. We still have a number of questions on how to best utilize our team in a championship style meet. We'll go as far as our youth develops in a short five weeks. It's hard to believe that we are already half way through our season.”
Esther Ekezie took second in the 200-meter dash in 27.28 and fourth in the shot put (32’5”), while Taylor Bussiere was second in the 1,600-meter run (5:41.66). Anna Szepieniec took first in the 100 hurdles (15.03), the 300 hurdles (45.30) and the triple jump (37’7.50”). DeForest also won the 1,600-meter relay in 4:12.71.
The DeForest boys had highlights as well.
“Friday night saw Sam Piontek lighting up the track again, this time in the 100-meter dash (third, 11.36),” said Parker. “What made that time more impressive was that it was into a headwind. Our 3,200-meter relay looked really strong and has yet to have the four fastest 800 runners on it. The 800 relay won handily even with a shaky third handoff, and Joe Huber (second, 4:42.22) and Elijah Pabon (first, 9:51.85) put in lifetime bests in the 1,600 and 3,200, respectively.”
Luke Bayer also finished third in the 110 hurdles (17.98), while John Chujor ended up fifth in the shot put (39’3.50”).