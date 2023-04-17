Perfect weather greeted DeForest track and field athletes at Thursday’s Waunakee Quadrangular. It was a chance for various Norskies to compete.

“The week was a great opportunity for the kids to enjoy track and field in some of the finest weather Wisconsin has to offer,” said Joe Parker, head coach for the DeForest boys. “Our varsity reserve went to Waunakee on Thursday and had some nice performances at the pole vault and guys trying out triple jump for the first time ever. Our youth continues to develop, and I think they will offer some great depth in the years to come.”