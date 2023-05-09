They battled the weather at Waunakee. At Stoughton, Anna Szepieniec and Esther Ekezie led the DeForest girls’ track and field team to victory in a 13-team invitational, while Samuel Piontek is coming on strong for the Norski boys.
That’s how last week went for the Norskies, starting with a quadrangular meet hosted by the Warriors on Tuesday, May 2.
“It was a very blustery day that did not produce a ton of spectacular performances,” said Joe Parker, head coach for DeForest. “Nights like these give the athletes a great taste of adversity and competing against the field, no matter what the time or distance yields.”
Waunakee swept the boys’ and girls’ divisions, with DeForest finishing second in both. The Norski girls totaled 102 points, to Waunakee’s 125.50. The DeForest boys racked up 97 points, compared to 116 for the Warriors.
Watertown and Beaver Dam were also at the meet.
DeForest won both 3,200-meter relays, with MJ Nelson, Emma Hermansen, Gracie Bovre and Taylor Bussiere winning in 10:50.19 for the girls and Keaton Coopman, Miles Meinen, Lucas Tanner and Wyatt Parker taking first in 9:11.98. The Norskies did likewise in the 400 relay, with the girls’ group of Paige Scheuerell, Jordyn Derlein, Szepieniec and Ekezie winning in 51.45 and the boys’ crew of Bradley Jacobson, Piontek, Derek Klein and Parker Rogalla finishing on top in 45.02.
Szepieniec bested everybody in the 100 hurdles, hitting the tape at 15.25 for DeForest, as fellow Norski Timothy Schmitt won the 110 hurdles in 18.95. Their teammate, Stacy Kipkoskei, took first in the 300 hurdles in 50.74.
In the boys’ 1,600-meter run, Elijah Pabon finished first in 4:47.48, while teammate Isaiah Bauer won the 400 run in 54.21. Joe Huber cruised to victory in the 800 run in 2:04.71, and Ekezie won the 200 dash in 27.76 and Piontek placed first in the same event, running a time of 23.58. And then there was Easton Tiedt, who ran a winning time of 11:13.60 in the 3,200 run.
More relay wins for DeForest came in the 1,600 relay, with the boys’ squad of Blake Lovick, Casey Walton, Huber and Piontek winning in 3:44.61 and the girls’ quartet of Ally Armstrong, Bussiere, Quinn Aulik and Logan Peters placed first in 4:39.39.
Scheuerell won the girls’ pole vault, clearing 7-6, as Szepieniec won the long jump with a leap of 17-8.75 and Della Hoffman went 28-11.50 to win the triple jump. Lovick won the boys’ triple jump, going 36-8.
In the throws, Ekezie took second in the shot put (33-11.50).
Stoughton Invitational
Piontek took the 100 dash (11.25) and was second in the 200 dash (22.93), while Pabon (9:51.66) and Huber (9:53.54) finished first and second in the 3,200 run for a DeForest boys’ team that ended up seventh with 58 points. Madison La Follette won the boys’ meet with 102.5 points.
Szepieniec was victorious in the 100 hurdles (14.39) and the 300 hurdles (45.00), as well as the triple jump (38-10), while Kipkoskei finished second in the 300 hurdles (47.56). Ekezie took third in the 200 dash (27.63) and won the shot put with a throw of 33-8.50.
“The teams on Friday night gave us competitive races all around,” said Parker. “Two of our senior girls continue to lead this team. Esther has shown her versatility time and time again with her performance in the sprints and in the shot. Anna Szepieniec continues to assert her skills against any field she faces. She rebroke her 100 hurdle record with a very impressive performance. On the guys’ side, Sam Piontek shattered his personal best coming within .02 seconds of the school record in the 100. He continues to lead our sprints with high individual places each meet. The distance events proved to be a strength for us as we had top three places in both the 1,600 and the 3,200.”
Aulik was third in the girls’ 1,600 run (5:34.81), as Tanner did likewise in the boys’ 1,600 run (4:40.37).
In the 3,200 run, Pabon and Huber swept the top spots, with Pabon winning in 9:51.66 and Huber taking second in 9:53.54. Meanwhile, Bussiere finished third in the 3,200 run in 11:50.49.
JV Norski Invitational
DeForest hosted the JV Norski Invitational on Monday.
“After a long, wet day, the skies cleared, and we had a great meet at home,” said Parker. “Our JV kids were really able to take center stage and place second in both the girls’ and guys’ side. I was thrilled to see them have the opportunity to compete one more time going into the final week of many of their seasons.”
DeForest winners included: Bradley Jacobson, 100 dash, 11.51; Miles Meinen, 1,600 run, 5:02.72; and Delaney Aulik, triple jump, 26-5.