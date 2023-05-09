They battled the weather at Waunakee. At Stoughton, Anna Szepieniec and Esther Ekezie led the DeForest girls’ track and field team to victory in a 13-team invitational, while Samuel Piontek is coming on strong for the Norski boys.

That’s how last week went for the Norskies, starting with a quadrangular meet hosted by the Warriors on Tuesday, May 2.