A sweep of the boys’ and girls’ divisions at Friday’s Wisconsin Dells Invitational put a bow on a successful regular season for DeForest’s track and field teams.
Now, the Norskies set their sights on the postseason, after the Norski boys topped the boys’ field with 116 points and the girls piled up 153 to take first.
“It was a great last week of the regular season,” said Joe Parker, head coach for DeForest. “Not only are the kids getting a chance to rest, but the weather is improving. Those two factors are creating performances that are either season or lifetime bests across the entire program and building towards a successful push into the championships part of the year.”
First-place finishes in the 800 relay (1:36.26), with the group of Derek Klein, Blake Lovick, Max Mitchell and Parker Rogalla, and the 3,200 relay (8:32.83), comprising Lucas Tanner, Keaton Coopman, Aidan Harsh and Casey Walton, spearheaded the boys’ efforts.
Individually. Samuel Piontek raced to first in the 100-meter dash in 11.17, a personal record. Walton (53.66) and teammate Waheed Colebrooke (54.17) took third and fourth, respectively, for DeForest in the 400 run, while Joe Huber (2:05) and Tanner (2:09.10) finished second and third, respectively, in the 800 run. The times for Walton, Colebrooke and Huber were PRs.
Alexander Gardner turned in a strong day, taking third in the 110 hurdles (17.28, PR) and second in the 300 hurdles (43.72, PR).
Isaiah Bauer was runner-up in the pole vault, clearing 13-6. Piontek also took fourth in the long jump (18-10).
The Norski girls beat out Sauk Prairie (119.5), Wisconsin Dells (80), Portage (72), Marshall (66), Ripon (60.5), Mauston (54), Adams-Friendship (39) and Crandon (33).
Once again, Anna Szepieniec and Esther Ekezie led the way for DeForest, with Szepieniec winning the long jump (17-6.25) and 100 hurdles (14.52) and Ekezie taking first in the shot put (35-5.25, PR) and third in the 200 dash (27.03).
With PRs. Taylor Bussiere (5:31.25) and Gracie Bovre (5:44.50) took second and third, respectively, in the 1,600 run, while Stacy Kkipkoskei placed first in the 300 hurdles (46.98).
Ekezie, Kipkoskei and Szepieniec teamed with Ally Armonstrong to win the 1,600 relay in 4:07.56. Armstrong also took second in the high jump, clearing 4-10, and fifth in the discus (90-10), with Gracelyn Skrepenski finishing third in the pole vault (7-6).
Pauquette Invitational
DeForest send its varsity reserves to Poynette on Thursday, as Norski boys Bradley Jacobson (11.66, 100 dash) and Luke Bayer (110 hurdles, 17.42, PR) and the 1,600 relay team (3:55.41) of Alexander Bodie Mason Dobbs, Henry Meisenbach and Owen Kelm all won events.
For the DeForest girls, discus throwers Eastyn Long-Powell (85-6) and Mackenzie Johnson (80-8) placed first and second, respectively.
JV Norski Invite
For the DeForst boys, Jacobson took first in the 100 dash (11.51) and Miles Meinen won the 1,600 run (5:02.72), while Delaney Aulik led the way for the Norski girls by winning the triple jump (26-5).
The DeForest girls took fourth with 62 points, as the boys placed second with 65.