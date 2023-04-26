Fans of DeForest track and field got to watch some new faces, as the Norskies took on Stoughton in a dual meet on Tuesday at Stadler Field at DMB Stadium.
Darshani Luecke won both the 100 and 300 hurdles for DeForest in 17.70 and 53.87, respectively, while Blake Lovick took first in the 400 run (55.56) and the 200 dash (24.23).
“It was a great night for racing at home,” said Joe Parker, head coach for the DeForest boys’ team. “Both the boys and the girls welcome a chance to showcase their talents in front of family and friends. While Stoughton was resting some of their top athletes, it was still nice to push each other over the course of the evening. As we begin to finetune final lineups in the coming weeks, we can use all the opportunities we get that mother nature provides us.”
Esther Ekezie was a double winner for the Norski girls, taking first in the 100 dash in 13.29 and the shot put (34-00.75).
On the boys’ side, Samuel Piontek raced to victory in the 100 dash in 11.21.
DeForest also swept the top spots in the girls’ and boys’ 1,600-meter runs, as Emma Hermansen won in 6:18.16 and Elijah Pabon finished first in 4:47.91.
Alexander Gardner won the boys’ 300 hurdles in 46.84, while Joe Huber placed first in the 800 run in 2:03.62.
In the 3,200 run, DeForest’s Easton Tiedt took first in 10:55.64.
Moving to the field events, Ally Armstrong topped the field in the high jump, clearing 4-8, while DeForest’s Brooks Ohmen won the boys’ event, going over 5-10. Isaiah Bauer took first in the pole vault (13-6), while Anna Szepieniec won the long jump (17-10) and Addie Piontek was first in the triple jump (26-6.75).
DeForest had a lot of success in the relays, too. For the boys, Aidan Harsh, Blake Rauber, Tiedt and AJ Sabatini bested everyone in the 3,200 relay (9:31.07). Meanwhile, Bauer, Yitzak Tristan, Shane Schroeder and Owen Kelm won the 800 relay in 1:41.66, and Max Mitchell, Parker Rogalla, Samuel Piontek and Derek Klein finished first in the 400 relay in 45.61. The quartet of Rogalla, Bauer, Casey Walton and Samuel Piontek cruised to victory in the 1,600 relay in 3:41.84.
The girls had a good day in the relays, as well, with the 800 relay group of Stacy Kipkoskie, Ekezie, Szepieniec and Armstrong winning in 1:49.50.
The girls’ 400 relay team of Brianna Estness, Jenna Graske, Jordyn Derlein and Danica Long placed first in 54.62, while Luecke, Kipkoskei, Szepieniec and Lucy Manzetti were first in the 1,600 relay in 4:23.85.