Fans of DeForest track and field got to watch some new faces, as the Norskies took on Stoughton in a dual meet on Tuesday at Stadler Field at DMB Stadium.

Darshani Luecke won both the 100 and 300 hurdles for DeForest in 17.70 and 53.87, respectively, while Blake Lovick took first in the 400 run (55.56) and the 200 dash (24.23).