Recently, the DeForest boys’ and girls’ track and field teams competed at the Portage Quadrangular and the LaCrosse A-B-C meet, where the weather was frightful.
“LaCrosse offered a great test in adversity,” said Joe Parker, head coach for the DeForest boys. “The weather was our greatest competition, but there was great talent from other schools that helped many of our events refocus on goals they may have for the season.”
At Portage, on Tuesday, April 18, the Norskies took third in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions, as Waunakee swept the top spots.
The Warriors took first in the girls’ meet with 118 points, followed by Sauk Prairie (76), DeForest (50) and Portage (24), while Waunakee won the boys’ meet with 92 points. Sauk Prairie was second with 69, DeForest took third with 65 and Portage had 45.
On the boys’ side, Samuel Piontek took first in the 100-meter dash in 11.22, a personal record. Teammate Bradley Jacobson was second in 11.70, also a PR. Elijah Pabon and Casey Walton placed second and third, respectively, in the 1,600-meter run in 4:50.30 and 4:58.28, a PR.
Luke Bayer won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.49, also a PR, while the quartet of Jacobson, Samuel Piontek, Parker Rogalla and Max Mitchell raced to first in the 400 relay in 44.98.
In the long jump, Samuel Piontek placed second, going 9-8.50 for a PR, while Rogalla popped a PR, too, with a leap of 18-02.25.
“Portage turned out to be a great chance to have all the team together,” said Parker. “Our young triple jumpers have started to gain some rhythm and the relays continue to show what talent and depth we have at the different distances.”
Freshman Brooks Ohmen had DeForest boys’ best showing in the triple jump with a PR of 33-05.
For the Norski girls, Quinn Aulik won the 800 run, racing to a PR of 2:33.73.
Anna Szepieniec took first in the 100 hurdles (14.66) and the long jump (17-3.50). Ally Armstrong finished second in the high jump (4-10), while DeForest’s Esther Ekezie (30-11.75) and Mylee Kuipers (30-09.25, PR) finished third and fourth, respectively in the shot put.
‘The Portage meet afforded us an opportunity to get the entire team involved in the same meet,” said Christopher Smith, head coach for the DeForest girls. “We also tried a few new events for some athletes. These Tuesday meets provide a great testing ground to measure improvement from week to week.”
LaCrosse A-B-C Meet
Norski hurdlers had a good day, as Szepieniec took both the 1A 100 (15.09) and 300 hurdles (45.56) events, while teammate Stacy Kipkoskei finished first in the Division B 100 (17.15) and 300 hurdles (50.67) races.
DeForest’s 1,600 relay team won the 1A event in 4:20.88, as Kipkoskei took first in the 1A long jump, going 15-05.2, and Szepieniec topped the field in the 1A triple jump (37-08). Ekezie placed first in the 1A shot pu (33-11).
Gracelyn Skrepenski went 7-6 to win the Division B pole vault, and in the distance events, DeForest’s Taylor Bussiere won the 1A 3,200 run in 12:02.29 and ran to second in the 1A 1,600 run (5:35.75.)
“La Crosse Logan proved to be a blunt wake up call for us,” said Smith. “Adapting and preparing for competition in adverse weather conditions was the biggest challenge we faced. That said, our sprint areas found out what high level competition is like. We may have had a false sense of where we are when we go against top tier athletes. The simple answer is that we need to commit to a higher effort level in practice. Sometimes our perception of high effort is not accurate, and these meet performances likely bore that out.”
For the boys, Isaiah Bauer cleared 14-0 to win the 1A pole vault, as the Norskies had a handful of second-place finishes. Samuel Piontek was runner-up in the 200 dash (23.42), and Lucas Tanner took second in the 1A 1,600 run (4:38.22). In the 1A 3,200 run, Joe Huber raced to second in 10:07.89, while Rhett Parker was second in the Division C 3,200 (10:49.33). Timothy Schmitt won the Division C 110 hurdles in 19.06 and was second in the Division C 300 hurdles (48.35).
Seth Ming was fourth in the 1A discus (115-4). Rogalla ended up second in the Division B long jump (18-01), while Samuel Piontek took second in the 1A long jump (18-11.75).
DeForest was slated to host a dual meet with Stoughton on Tuesday, before heading to Waunakee for a quadrangular on Tuesday, May 2.