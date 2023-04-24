Recently, the DeForest boys’ and girls’ track and field teams competed at the Portage Quadrangular and the LaCrosse A-B-C meet, where the weather was frightful.

“LaCrosse offered a great test in adversity,” said Joe Parker, head coach for the DeForest boys. “The weather was our greatest competition, but there was great talent from other schools that helped many of our events refocus on goals they may have for the season.”