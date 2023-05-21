Anna Szepieniec is just hitting her stride, and a leaping Samuel Piontek pulled his teammates up.
Those two led the DeForest track and field teams to strong showings at the Badger East Conference Championships at Monona Grove High School on Tuesday, May 16.
“The girls team saw Anna Szepieniec continue her dominant ways with four individual titles,” said Joe Parker, head coach for the Norskies. “Four gold medals does not happen very often, but to see her also have personal bests in the 300 hurdles and the long jump just gives all indications that she has momentum on her side going into the tournament series.”
The DeForest girls took third with 131.5 points, as they finished behind second-place Stoughton (139) and first-place Waunakee (192).
As for the boys, DeForest finished second with 140.5 points, with Waunakee taking first with 155. Teams finishing behind the Norskies included: Milton, 111; Watertown, 96; Fort Atkinson, 60; Monona Grove, 58.5; Stoughton, 43; and Beaver Dam, 36.
The Norski girls ended up ahead of Fort Atkinson (64), Watertown (52), Beaver Dam (44.5), Monona Grove (40) and Milton (37).
Like Szepieniec, Piontek had a big day, winning two events and taking second in two others.
“His personal record in the long jump propelled him from an eighth-place seed mark to second place,” said Parker. “It was a huge momentum swing for us.”
Piontek raced to first in the 100-meter dash in 11.11, while taking second to Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier in the 200 dash (22.80) and finishing as runner-up in the long jump, going 20-7.50.
DeForest also won the boys’ 3,200 relay, while the Norski distance runners propelled DeForest.
“Casey Walton's kick at the end of the 3,200 relay secured a win for those guys which really started the night off in grand fashion,” said Parker. “Our distance crew continued that momentum, highlighted by Joe Huber's gutsy iron triple effort in the open 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and Elijah Pabon's win in the 3,200. Capping off the night with a winning 1,600 relay was just the icing on the cake.”
Huber took second in the 800 with a time of 2:01.72 and the 1,600 run in 4:38.01, while also finishing third in the 3,200 run, crossing the finish line in 10:24.54. Pabon won the 3,200 event in a time of 9:49.02.
The DeForest boys’ 1,600 relay team took first in 3:34.50.
Szepieniec and Stacy Kipkoskei finished first and second, respectively, for the Norskies in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Szepieniec won the 100 hurdles in 14.33, with Kipkoskei as runner-up in 15.24. In the 300 hurdles, Szepieniec placed first in the 300 hurdles in 44.36, as Kipkoskei ended up second in 45.94.
“Stacey Kipkoskei also rebounded magnanimously after falling in the prelims of the 100 meter high hurdles, and still winning her heat only later to take runner up positions in the hurdle events to her friend and teammate,” said Parker.
In the long jump, Szepieniec won with a leap of 18-03.25.
Like Huber, Quinn Aulik kept busy at the meet, as the Norskies also won two relay events.
“Quinn Aulik asserted her authority by also completing the iron triple and scoring in all three distance races,” said Parker. “Certainly, winning the 400 and the 1,600 relays shows that the girls have talent across the entire track spectrum.”
Aulik was fifth in the 1,600 run in 5:32.50, finishing just ahead of teammate Taylor Bussiere (5:34.88), as Aulik also ran to fifth in the 3,200 (12:45.84), two spots behind Bussiere’s third-place finish (12:04.06) and DeForest’s Mary June Nelson’s fourth-place finish (12:41.95). In the 800 run, Aulik placed sixth in 2:32.90.
The DeForest girls 400 relay won in 51.73, as the 1,600 relay team took first in 4:14.83.