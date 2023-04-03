Szepieniec breaks indoor records
Photo by Kevin Wilson

DeForest senior Anna Szepieniec (left) broke her own Fieldhouse record set in 2022 with a winning time of 8.54 seconds in the girls 55 meter hurdles at the Watertown Indoor Invitational on Saturday. She also broke her own Fieldhouse record in the 200 meter hurdles (pictured) with a winning time of 28.68. Szepieniec’s teammate, junior Stacy Kipkoskei (right), placed second in the 55 hurdles in 9.52 and second in the 200 hurdles in 31.19. The Norskies won the team title with 144 points.

 Photo by Kevin Wilson

One point was all that separated the DeForest boys’ track and field team from the rest of the pack at Saturday’s Watertown Indoor invitational.

On the girls’ side, the Norskies were in fine form, despite being shorthanded. They took first, too.