One point was all that separated the DeForest boys’ track and field team from the rest of the pack at Saturday’s Watertown Indoor invitational.
On the girls’ side, the Norskies were in fine form, despite being shorthanded. They took first, too.
According to Joe Parker, head coach for the DeForest boys, one event made all the difference.
“It was a great week to get all our athletes (that were healthy and in town) a chance to compete,” said Parker. “Winning the invite by a point was certainly exciting as it came down to the 4x400. With three rookie seniors on that relay, it sure was fun to see them rise to the occasion.”
That group took second in 4:05.71., and the Norskies finished as runners-up in the 3,200-meter relay.
It was Isaiah Bauer who stole the show for DeForest, though.
“The highlight of the meet, though, came right away with Isaiah Bauer breaking the school record in the pole vault with a 14-foot performance. He has really committed himself to that event, and I look forward to see how far it will take him. We look forward to getting everyone back from Spring Break and gearing up for the outdoor portion of our schedule.”
Along with winning the pole vault, Bauer cruised to victory in the 400-meter dash in 57.99. In the 1,600-meter run, DeForest’s Rhett Parker took first in 5:16.24, while teammate Joe Huber topped the field in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:55.53.
Other strong performances for DeForest included Sam Piontek’s third-place showing in the long jump (18’7.50”), Wyatt Parker taking third in the 3,200-meter run (11:42.64) and freshman Miles Meinen running to third in the 800-meter run (2:31.35). Also, Dillon Sommers raced to fourth in the 200-meter dash in 26.74.
Anna Szepieniec was in midseason form for the Norski girls.
“Anna Szepieniec reset her two meet records winning both hurdle events with impressive times,” said Chris Smith, the DeForest girls’ head coach.
In the 55-meter hurdles, Szepieniec paced everyone with a time of 8.54, along with her winning time of 28.68 in the 200-meter hurdles. Stacy Kipkoskei was second in both events, turning in times of 9.52 and 31.19, respectively.
“The girls team had a terrific open to the season in terms of team scoring when you consider we competed at less than full strength,” said Smith. “Our experienced athletes prepared and performed as good role models for our new members to follow. It was good to knock the rust off and get into competition after a number of practices indoors.”
Perhaps the most dramatic moment came when junior Taylor Bussiere came from behind to win the 1,600-meter run in 5:45.57. Other performances also powered DeForest.
“Senior Esther Ekezie had a personal best jump of 16'7" to take the long jump title,” said Smith. “Senior Lucy Manzetti won the 200 meter dash (31.34) and will give us some important depth in a number of events. To wrap up the meet our 4x400 relay team of Gracie Bovre, Emma Hermansen, Logan Peters, and Szepieniec (4:38.43) looked strong in taking the event against good competition. We had a lot of contributors to total 144 points. We'll need to continue that trend throughout the year if we want to reach our goals.”
DeForest will compete again in Watertown on Thursday at 4 p.m.