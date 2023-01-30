Szepieniec signs with UW-Milwaukee

Surrounded by her family, DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec signs a letter of intent on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to compete in track and field for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The 2021 Division 1 state champion in the 300 hurdles, Szepieniec set a new school record in the triple jump at last year’s WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Meet in La Crosse, going 39.075 feet and took second in the 300 hurdles, while also placing fourth in the 100 hurdles. Look for more on Szepieniec’s college decision in the coming days on this website.

 Contributed

To Anna Szepieniec, it’s not such a crazy idea.

The star hurdler and triple jumper at DeForest High School signed a letter of intent on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to compete in track and field for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, with the understanding that she may give the heptathlon a try.