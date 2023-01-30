Surrounded by her family, DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec signs a letter of intent on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to compete in track and field for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The 2021 Division 1 state champion in the 300 hurdles, Szepieniec set a new school record in the triple jump at last year’s WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Meet in La Crosse, going 39.075 feet and took second in the 300 hurdles, while also placing fourth in the 100 hurdles. Look for more on Szepieniec’s college decision in the coming days on this website.
The star hurdler and triple jumper at DeForest High School signed a letter of intent on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to compete in track and field for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, with the understanding that she may give the heptathlon a try.
Being a multi-event athlete gives Szepieniec a real shot at taking on the challenge. She’s going to be gearing up for it this upcoming spring with the Norskies’ girls track and field team.
“The plan this year is try some new some new events, and then this summer, to try to qualify for the Nike Outdoor Nationals,” said Szepieniec.
That meet takes place in mid-June.
“Since I’ve never done a heptathlon, I have to meet different standards in individual events,” said Szepieniec, the 2021 Division 1 state champion in the 300 hurdles.
She didn’t repeat as state champion in 2022, but Szepieniec still had a memorable performance at the WIAA State Track and Field meet, setting a new school record in the triple jump (39.075 feet) and taking second in the 300 hurdles, while also placing fourth in the 100 hurdles – her best state showing in the event.
Her proficiency in all three makes her an ideal candidate for the heptathlon, which consists of seven events – the 100 hurdles, high jump, javelin, 200 dash, long jump, shot put and the 800-meter run. It remains to be seen if Szepieniec will compete in the heptathlon, but the possibility is intriguing. She won’t know for sure if she’ll attempt it until Szepieniec starts training for it.
“I mean, I’m definitely interested,” said Szepieniec. “That’s part of the reason I chose UWM. I can excel in a lot of areas. My high school coaches are supportive, trying to get me into different events.”
For the upcoming high school track and field season, Szepieniec plans on competing in her usual events, the two hurdle races, the long jump and the triple jump. Expect to see her taking on some others, as well, though. She’s working out to get better.
“I lift about every other day. There’s a lifting program at the high school,” said Szepieniec. “I do open gyms, and then there’s a jump club at Beaver Dam I work with.”
Szepieniec has designs on pushing herself and the Norski girls’ track and field team to new heights this spring.
“I’m older now, and I’m coming in with a new confidence,” said Szepieniec. “I want to regain my state champion status, definitely, in the 300 hurdles. I would feel really good about that.”
Szepieniec also hopes to contend for state titles in the 100 hurdles and triple jump, as well. Her success would certainly help the Norskies achieve their team aspirations.
“One goal is winning conference,” said Szepieniec. “We’ve been so close my junior and sophomore years.”
After the season, she can focus on other things, like the heptathlon and her future studies at UWM.
“I want to study kinesiology,” said Szepieniec. “I want to go into either athletic training or physical therapy.”