Caleb Ekezie went out with a bang.
At last year’s WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Meet, Ekezie finished 10th in the 400-meter run, capping off an impressive career with the DeForest boys’ program.
Earlier in the season, Ekezie helped the 400-meter relay squad set a new school record. He’s not around anymore, having graduated, along with 11 other letterwinners. Newcomers have arrived for the Norskies hoping to match his achievements or even improve on them, as DeForest hopes to finish among the upper echelon of the Badger East Conference again, as the Norskies bring back 15 letterwinners and a deep senior class.
“As any year, we have a goal to finish in the top two or three of the conference,” said Joe Parker, now in his 23rd year as head coach of the Norskies. “With 76 boys out, but many of them new to track, it will take a while before we can determine where, in that mix we will fall. We have some strength returning as individuals but will need to depend on rookies to fill in some holes.”
Spots are open on that 400 relay team, as Sam Piontek returns, but Bryan Sels and Aydin Kelliher have graduated.
Piontek and Parker Rogalla are back from the 800-meter relay team that established a new school record last season and qualified for state, although replacements are needed to fill Sels and Kelliher’s shoes.
As for the 3,200-meter relay crew that also reached the state meet, Joe Huber and Elijah Pabon, who had a breakout cross country season last fall, are back, but Dylan King and Matthew Vander Meer have graduated.
A year ago, DeForest placed third at the Badger East Conference meet, overcoming injuries and mistakes. The Norskies were strong in the sprints and the distance races in 2022. They should be good in the latter again this year, and Cale Drinka, now a senior, was a top sprinter last year.
“We will be strong in the distance events and will sprinkle top end talent in the sprints and in a couple of the field events,” said Parker. “We will need to see who develops to offer us the same depth in sprints that we had last year.”
DeForest sent two pole vaulters to state last year in Isaiah Bauer and Avrey Pierick, who has since graduated. Bauer was a junior in 2022.
According to Parker, DeForest is looking for depth in the sprints, with holes to fill in the triple jump and other field events. The Norskies will be young and inexperienced.
“We have great numbers, getting them developed will be our challenge,” said Parker, who figures Waunakee will be the favorites in the Badger East.
“Waunakee will always bring the top tier athletes to the conference meet,” said Parker. “There is talent from many of the other teams, but Waunakee will continue to carry the depth that will make them tough to beat.”
Parker added, “Waunakee and Stoughton and Monona Grove will be in that top level of the Conference. With solid development, we could offer some competition in the middle of those teams.”