Handing off

DeForest's Dylan King hands off to Elijah Pabon in the 3,200-meter relay at the WIAA Division 1 State Boys' Track and Field Meet in La Crosse. Pabon returns for the Norskies in 2023, but King has since graduated.

 By Mark Arnold

Caleb Ekezie went out with a bang.

At last year’s WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Meet, Ekezie finished 10th in the 400-meter run, capping off an impressive career with the DeForest boys’ program.