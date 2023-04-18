DeForest’s Anya Carrillo (14) corrals the ball and looks to move up field in the Norskies’ 1-1 non-conference tie with Elkhorn at home on Tuesday. Carrillo’s long pass in the second half helped set up DeForest’s lone goal.
DEFOREST -- First there was a breakthrough. Then came the breakaway Tuesday that led to a 1-1 girls’ soccer non-conference draw between Elkhorn and DeForest on the Norskies’ home turf.
Moments after DeForest’s Rylan Oberg broke a scoreless tie in the 47th minute, Katelyn Haeft drilled a penalty kick into the upper righthand corner of the Norski goal to even the score two minutes later.
A controversial call led to Haeft’s goal, which resulted from a run by Kaylee Hansen deep into DeForest territory. She did not get a shot off, but a tripping call in the box gave Haeft a chance.
Tim Esser, the Norskies’ head coach, admitted he was too far away to see exactly what happened. However, a DeForest player didn’t think a penalty was warranted.
“Our defender said she tripped over her own feet, and she’s our senior captain,” said Esser.
DeForest outshot Elkhorn 12-3, forcing Elks’ goalkeeper Abigail Kolton to make nine saves. The Norskies had six corners on the night, and they looked threatening on just about every one of them, which usually resulted in a scrum in front of the Elks’ net.
Early in the second half, DeForest’s Anya Carrillo sailed a deep pass that Payton Flowers chased down. Flowers teed up Oberg in front of the Elkhorn net for the Norskies’ lone goal. Both teams are now 5-0-2 overall.
“Anya played a good ball,” said Esser, “and Payton showed a lot of patience. All around, it was a nice play.”
Flowers said the build-up to the goal all started with Carrillo, who hit Flowers in stride.
“She gave me a pass into space,” said Flowers. “There was a defender in front, and I took it.’
Picking out Oberg in the middle, Flowers made a perfect pass to net the assist.
“I think it was just everyone on the play, all three of us just trying to work together well,” said Oberg.
The Norskies found it tough to crack that Elkhorn defense, though.
“As a whole group, all of them were chipping back on defense and crowding the box,” said Oberg.
The Norskies are slated to host Beaver Dam on Thursday night.