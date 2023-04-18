DEFOREST -- First there was a breakthrough. Then came the breakaway Tuesday that led to a 1-1 girls’ soccer non-conference draw between Elkhorn and DeForest on the Norskies’ home turf.

Carrillo on the move
DeForest’s Anya Carrillo (14) corrals the ball and looks to move up field in the Norskies’ 1-1 non-conference tie with Elkhorn at home on Tuesday. Carrillo’s long pass in the second half helped set up DeForest’s lone goal.

Moments after DeForest’s Rylan Oberg broke a scoreless tie in the 47th minute, Katelyn Haeft drilled a penalty kick into the upper righthand corner of the Norski goal to even the score two minutes later.

Rylan Oberg slips away
DeForest’s Rylan Oberg (21) handles the ball and looks to evade Elkhorn defenders in the Norskies’ 1-1 non-conference tie with the Elks on Tuesday at home.
Kuzdas in control
DeForest’s Karina Kuzdas (15) controls the ball in the Norskies’ 1-1 tie with Elkhorn at home on Tuesday.