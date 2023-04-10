Birthday goal celebration

DeForest's Anya Carrillo celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal against Sun Prairie East on Saturday at the Sun Prairie Quad. Carrillo scored on a corner kick by Karina Kuzdas. Both Carrillo and Kuzdas were celebrating birthdays that day. (the picture below taken by Amy Oberg Loveland was Anya's goal)

 Photo courtesy of Amy Oberg Loveland

A trip to Sun Prairie over the weekend resulted in a scoreless draw and a victory for the DeForest girls’ soccer team.

After tying Sun Prairie West 0-0 on Friday, April 7, the Norskies (2-0-1 overall) blanked Sun Prairie East 2-0 the next day, as they competed in the Sun Prairie Quadrangular.