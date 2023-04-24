The DeForest softball team was looking to pull out of a three-game losing skid. They did it by edging Monona Grove 8-7 in extra innings on Monday, April 25, to improve to 8-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play.
An 8-2 Badger East Conference loss to Beaver Dam at home on Thursday, April 20, was the latest defeat.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, DeForest was held scoreless until the sixth and only collected four hits.
Trysten Schroeder tossed seven innings for the Norskies and struck out two.
Earlier in the week, DeForest lost 13-3 to Beaver Dam on the road. Reagan Smith had two of the Norskies’ five hits, while Desirae Kallstrom and Branna Pettineo were able to earn walks. Payton Steffen pitched five and a third innings, fanning three, for DeForest.
Against Monona Grove, the Norskies plated three runs in the top of the eighth to go up 8-5 and then held on as the Silver Eagles scored two runs to pull to within one of DeForest. Halle Melter delivered four hits, as Steffen drove in a pair of runs. Steffen pitched seven and a third innings and struck out a pair of batters to get the win. The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 19, but was postponed because of bad weather.
Next up for the Norskies is a home-and-home series against Watertown. After playing the Goslings at home on Tuesday, April 25, DeForest welcomes Watertown on Thursday, April 27.