What’s Online Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Winter sports recaps, spring season previewsGame of the week: A look at the season-opening track meetMore all-conference, all-state listings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest could be home to Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center DeForest high school senior, black belt aims to 'kick away cancer' with $20,000 fundraising goal New coffee and grilled sandwich shop has opened on Main Street in DeForest Village staff still accepting public comments for disc golf project proposals, formal recommendation set for March 21 Vienna eyes large Buc-ee's travel plaza plan at its eastern edge Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!