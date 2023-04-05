What’s Online Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 Updated 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Girls soccer: Milton off to slow start with 4-1 loss to DeForestUPDATED: Postponements, cancellationsGame of the week: DeForest takes on Portage/Poynette co-op in girls’ soccerNorski NotesLook for more spring sports previews Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Girls basketball: With heavy hearts, DeForest's Kelliher sisters shined on the court in 2022-23 Softball: Opportunities abound for DeForest in 2023 DeForest residents have two familiar choices for Village Board President Track and field: Szepieniec, Bauer shine for Norskies at Watertown Indoor Dane County Zoning hears testimony on proposed Dane limestone quarry Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!