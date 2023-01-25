What’s Online plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 25, 2023 Jan 25, 2023 Updated 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wrestling: More details on Sparta InviteNordic skiing: Ice Age skiers tough out the Hodag ChallengeBoys swimming: Norskies defeated by Fort AtkinsonTrack and field: Szepieniec signs to compete for UW-MilwaukeeGymnastics: Waunakee-DeForest co-op defeats WatertownGame of the week: Big Badger East clash with Beaver Dam looming Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system DeForest man arrested on multiple child pornography charges New York man accused of auto theft with woman in vehicle held on $40,000 bond DeForest doctor identifies natural path to immunity Rescued hearts: Windsor family heals from tragedy through dog adoption Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!