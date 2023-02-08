DeForest’s Lucas Evans rides Baraboo’s Nolan Owen during the fifth place match at 132 pounds at the Badger Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday at Milton High School. Evans lost the match by a 4-2 decision in Sudden Victory-1 and placed sixth to lead the Norskies.
Two DeForest wrestlers placed at the Badger Conference Tournament in Milton on Saturday, as Lucas Evan took sixth at 132 and Dakota Mayr was seventh at 182.
Tyler Rauls, head coach of the Norskies, said DeForest wrestled hard at the event.
As DeForest’s top finisher, Evans had a good day, even if he had higher aspirations.
“Lucas probably didn’t have the exact performance he was looking for,” said Rauls. “He won’t make excuses, but he is just coming back from injury. I am confident we will be ready come Saturday in DeForest (regionals).”
Mayr made things interesting.
“Dakota had quite an exciting day,” said Rauls. “He went 3-2 overall and finished with three pins on his way to seventh place. His last match came down to the wire before he flipped his opponent over for a last second fall. We were really happy and proud to see Dakota wrestle so well this weekend. He has been working hard and a leader for us. It’s always nice to see the results start to follow.”
Rauls said the competition was tough at the meet and added, “… but that is what you expect in this conference. We are young and got a taste of it. I really hope this group puts in the work to come back and make some noise at the conference tournament one year from now.”
Next up for the Norskies is regionals on Saturday. DeForest will host the event, where the top four finishers at each weight bracket will advance to sectionals.