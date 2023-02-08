Evans places sixth at conference
Buy Now

DeForest’s Lucas Evans rides Baraboo’s Nolan Owen during the fifth place match at 132 pounds at the Badger Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday at Milton High School. Evans lost the match by a 4-2 decision in Sudden Victory-1 and placed sixth to lead the Norskies.

 Photo by Kevin Wilson

Two DeForest wrestlers placed at the Badger Conference Tournament in Milton on Saturday, as Lucas Evan took sixth at 132 and Dakota Mayr was seventh at 182.

Tyler Rauls, head coach of the Norskies, said DeForest wrestled hard at the event.