DeForest wrestlers Errol Romeis and Lucas Evans competed at the Waunakee Division 1 sectional on Saturday, Feb. 18.

At 126, Romeis battled Monona Grove/McFarland’s Xavier Denman and lost a close decision 9-7, while Evans was defeated by Madison La Follette’s Irie Jackson at 132 in a technical fall 20-5 in 5:31.