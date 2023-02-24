Wrestling: Evans, Romeis battle at sectionals plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DeForest wrestlers Errol Romeis and Lucas Evans competed at the Waunakee Division 1 sectional on Saturday, Feb. 18.At 126, Romeis battled Monona Grove/McFarland’s Xavier Denman and lost a close decision 9-7, while Evans was defeated by Madison La Follette’s Irie Jackson at 132 in a technical fall 20-5 in 5:31.Thus ends the season for the Norskies.Romeis finished his freshman season with a 9-14 record and seven pins. Evans ended up 28-18 with 21 pins. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee set to get second Latin grocery store, it will aim to outfit parties and picnics Envisioning revitalization: Village of Windsor's municipal campus project set to begin construction this spring six years after initial discussions set it into motion Caregiving program at Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest transforms lay people into ministers Former DeForest church staffer enters guilty plea in sexual abuse case Wisconsin’s renewable energy wave is prompting some farmers to lease land for fields of solar panels Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!