Coming off a rough Friday night at home against Watertown, in an 80-0 Badger Conference dual meet loss, the DeForest wrestling headed to the Sparta Invitational the next day.

“Watertown was a tough dual,” said Tyler Rauls, head coach for the Norskies. “They proved why they are one of the toughest and deepest lineups in the Badger Conference. Unfortunately, we were unable win a match. We wrestled tough in spots but ultimately Watertown was older, stronger and beat us on Friday. We need to get better every day and do everything in our power to move that window of success forward.”