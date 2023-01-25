Coming off a rough Friday night at home against Watertown, in an 80-0 Badger Conference dual meet loss, the DeForest wrestling headed to the Sparta Invitational the next day.
“Watertown was a tough dual,” said Tyler Rauls, head coach for the Norskies. “They proved why they are one of the toughest and deepest lineups in the Badger Conference. Unfortunately, we were unable win a match. We wrestled tough in spots but ultimately Watertown was older, stronger and beat us on Friday. We need to get better every day and do everything in our power to move that window of success forward.”
With those marching orders in mind, DeForest recalibrated and turned in a strong effort at the Sparta Invite.
“Sparta is always a tough tournament,” said Rauls. “A lot of good hard wrestling – it is always our final tournament of the year. Overall, as a team we placed 15th out of 16. Our best performances came from Taryn Callaway (8th), Owen Voeck (6th) and Dakota Mayr (8th).”
Rauls was impressed with how Mayr (182) and Callaway (138) fought on the mat.
“Both Taryn and Dakota wrestled really hard all day,” said Rauls. “They are leaders for us and are constantly improving. We are excited to see results swing their way. Placing out (at Sparta) was well earned.”
Meanwhile, Voeck is coming on for the Norskies late in the regular season, wrestling at 170.
“Owen continued his exciting display of wrestling,” said Rauls. “He doubled and tossed people all day long. Unfortunately, an injury stopped his day short. He can really put it on anyone – we are excited to polish his game and see how far we can go. Otherwise, it was nice to get a lot of bodies competing on a Saturday. Unfortunately, [we were] too young to really make some noise this weekend.”
The Norskies will be back in action on Thursday when they host Beaver Dam in a dual meet, before taking part in the Badger Conference meet in Milton on Saturday, Feb. 4.