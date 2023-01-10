Wrestling Wrestling: Norskies take five matches, lose to Fort Atkinson plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dakota Myar celebrates with the DeForest wrestling team during the Norskies’ home match against Fort Atkinson on Friday, Jan. 6, in the Field House. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three pins, a forfeit and a close decision weren’t enough for the DeForest wrestling team to knock of Fort Atkinson on a special night in Norski history.The program celebrated its 60th anniversary, as well as the contributions and 50-plus years of coaching put in by Dale Evans, in the Field House on Friday, Jan. 6.In front of a big crowd, the Norskies battled Fort but eventually lost the dual 51-27.Dakota Mayr (182) and Michael Zulkoski (160) won by fall, as did Lucas Evans (132), who pinned Robert Wildenauer in 4:31. In the next match, Taryn Callaway edged Ethan Bilau 4-3 at 138 pounds.Owen Voeck was awarded a forfeit at 170 pounds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Cricket farm in DeForest home to over two million insects DeForest landlord accused of stealing, losing, tenant's dog Game of the week: Norskies, Waunakee renew girls' basketball rivalry Girls basketball: Norskies cruise past Lakeside Lutheran, fall to Waunakee Natural Connections: Wings on the ground Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!