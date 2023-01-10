Myar celebrates

Dakota Myar celebrates with the DeForest wrestling team during the Norskies’ home match against Fort Atkinson on Friday, Jan. 6, in the Field House.

 Contributed

Three pins, a forfeit and a close decision weren’t enough for the DeForest wrestling team to knock of Fort Atkinson on a special night in Norski history.

The program celebrated its 60th anniversary, as well as the contributions and 50-plus years of coaching put in by Dale Evans, in the Field House on Friday, Jan. 6.