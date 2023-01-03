At the recent Middleton quadrangular, there were a few highlights for the DeForest wrestling team.
The results were published in last week’s edition of the DeForest Times-Tribune, but Tyler Rauls, head coach of the Norskies, noted how well DeForest competed against the home team.
Pins by Lucas Evans (138), Tucker Schmidt (152), and Tucker Ringstad (195) all had pins, while Hayden Mathews (285) was awarded a win due to injury.
“This was a much better contested dual,” said Rauls. “We were able to come away with four victories (Lucas, Tucker, Tucker, and Hayden). It was fun to be in a dual where the matches were closer, and the final was more in question. However, we did not have enough to overcome our deficit.”
Against Waunakee, Errol Romeis and Tucker Schmidt earned hard-fought decisions at 132 and 152, respectively.
“We had a rough go against Waunakee,” said Rauls. “We were able to win two matches with Errol and Tucker. Those were good tight wins for us. Unfortunately, we were not strong or experienced enough against Coach Natzke’s group (Waunakee). Taryn (Callaway) and Michael (Zulkoski) wrestled tough but were unable to secure victories.”
Callaway dropped a 7-2 decision at 145 to Dane Spencer, while Harrison May edged Zulkoski 3-2.
“We were happy with our effort in this dual and hope we can use it to come back hungry against Fort on Friday the 6th,” said Rauls.
The home dual against Fort Atkinson on Friday, Jan. 6, will be Youth Night and Alumni Night, as well as the 60th anniversary for DeForest wrestling