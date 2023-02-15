It’s time to start paying attention to Errol Romeis. As for Lucas Evans, he’s back.
Both DeForest wrestlers qualified for sectionals with their strong performances at the WIAA Division regional hosted by the Norskies on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Evans, a junior, placed second in the 132-pound bracket. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Baraboo’s Camdon Schultz in 3:04, before winning by fall in 4:00 in the semifinals over Reedsburg’s Brogan Mittlesteadt. The previous week, Evans decisioned Mittlesteadt 4-2.
The two victories sent Evans to the championship match, where he lost to Waunakee’s Coltan Nechvatal 6-0.
Tyler Rauls, head coach for DeForest, said Evans had a good day of wrestling.
“He was able to get to his stuff and keep his opponents off balance all day,” said Rauls. “It was nice to see Lucas bounce back and look like himself— maybe even better.”
Against Nechvatal, Evans was aggressive, according to Rauls, who added that Evans was just unable to finish takedowns.
Romeis, a freshman, took fourth at 126 pounds. Rauls said he’s been an aggressive wrestler for the Norskies all season.
“He is young, and we are happy to see him extend his season,” said Rauls. “Saturday was a tough bracket — he needed to win a big first round matchup to punch his ticket to Saturday’s sectional meet.”
Romeis opened regionals by scoring a 9-3 decision over Sauk Prairie’s Jonathan Esparza Condon. That was enough to secure a spot in sectionals.
Rauls is hoping Evans and Romeis will be ready for sectionals.
“With another week of individual focus, we are determined to be at our best in Waunakee next weekend (sectionals),” said Rauls. “For the rest of our team the regional tournament spelled the end. There were still bright spots just unable to punch all the way through. Taryn Callaway and Dakota Mayr had a hard, hard-fought day.”
Callaway (138) did pin Sauk Prairie’s Torrian Ollie in 1:41 in the consolation semifinals but lost 12-7 to Mount Horeb’s Brooks Pernot in the fourth-place match. Callaway came back to win the fifth-place contest, pinning Madison Memorial’s Cashes Bufford in 3:35.
Mayr (182) also got a pin in the consolation semifinals, winning by fall in 2:19 over Middleton’s Karston Crute. However, in the fifth-place match, Mayr fell to Reedsburg’s Bennett Rhodes.
“It was really difficult to see two of our leaders seasons come to an end,” said Rauls. “You know these guys have high goals, push themselves, and their teammates. They have improved so much — it is never easy to deal with. Hopefully, they understand how much we appreciate their effort and are able to channel it positively moving forward. The same can be said for the rest of our young squad that competed. Fellow freshmen Michael Zulkoski and Hayden Matthews were solid. It was nice to see these guys come in and battle. These two in particular have taken a big step and it was nice to see them compete so hard last Saturday.”
Hayden Matthews competed at 285 for DeForest, going 1-2. His win — a 9-2 decision — came in the consolation semifinals against Baraboo’s Cayden Hinze. Michael Zulkoski wrestled hard, as well. Both are freshmen. Neither were able to advance. Rauls is looking forward to the future for Norski wrestling.
“It will take a step forward by everyone everywhere if we want to turn this thing all the way around, if we want to have success on an individual and team level,” said Rauls. “I really hope this can be the group that pushes our program back to where we want it to be. It comes down to actions, finishing out this season, and getting to work for next season starting now to be honest.”