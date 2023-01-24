DeForest’s Errol Romeis has Watertown’s Ben Logan all wrapped up in the Norskies’ dual meet against Watertown on Friday, Jan. 20, in the Field House. Romeis eventually lost to Logan in the 120-pound match.
Owen Voeck led the way for the DeForest wrestling team at Saturday’s Sparta Invitational, finishing sixth in the 170-pound division and totaling nine points.
Two other Norskies also placed at the meet, as Taryn Callaway placed eighth at 138 pounds and Dakota Mayr was eighth at 182 pounds.
Others who added points to DeForest’s total included Hayden Matthews, who did not place but scored four points at 285, and Tucker Ringstad added three points for the Norskies at 195 pounds.
After getting pinned in the quarterfinals, Voeck bounced back to pin Baraboo’s Avery Hanusa in 1:31, before sticking Marshfield’s Dillon Hagen in 3:22 to reach the fifth-place match, where Voeck lost by pin to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Dane Luchterhand.
Callaway secured two pins on the day, winning by fall over Vinny Klum (5:09) and Sparta’s Carter Erickson (4:00). In the consolation semifinals, Callaway lost by decision 7-2 to Chippewa Falls’ Xander Neal.
For Mayr, he pinned Viroqua’s Kayden Sullivan in 2:40, but lost by fall in the consolation semifinals to Holmen’s Nathan Snodgrass.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the Norskies struggled against Watertown, as the Goslings blanked them 80-0 in dual meet. The closest matches came at 138, where Callaway dropped a major decision to Owin Walsh 13-5, and 170, where Voeck was also defeated by major decision 14-3.
In the junior varsity meet, DeForest’s Troy Karls edged Aiden Billyard 9-7.
Next up for the Norskies is a home dual against Beaver Dam on Thursday, Jan. 26, as they prepare for the Badger Conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Milton.