Evans wins by pin
Lucas Evans got the DeForest wrestling team’s first points on Tuesday in a home dual meet against Milton, as he pinned Tyson Peach at 138 pounds.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Three DeForest wrestlers reached the final round of the Norski Invite last weekend.

They led the Norskies to a 12th place finish out of 17 teams.