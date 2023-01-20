Three DeForest wrestlers reached the final round of the Norski Invite last weekend.
They led the Norskies to a 12th place finish out of 17 teams.
Three DeForest wrestlers reached the final round of the Norski Invite last weekend.
They led the Norskies to a 12th place finish out of 17 teams.
Owen Voeck placed third at 170 pounds, while Lucas Evans was fourth at 132 and Errol Romeis finished sixth in his division.
“Errol wrestled like his scrappy self,” said Tyler Rauls, head coach for DeForest. “If he can build some consistency in the room everyone is excited about the way he is wrestling and how he competes. A real natural feel for Errol.”
Evans had it all going according to plan, until he got hurt.
“Lucas unfortunately had his day cut short by injury,” said Rauls. “It was tough because he is on a roll, and you know how bad he wanted to wrestle in front of the home crowd. We are confident when he is ready, he will come back and make a push down the home stretch.”
Voeck put on a show for DeForest.
“Owen. Wow. He is an exciting wrestler to watch. He has battled some adversity to get out on the mat and he was impressive,” said Rauls. “He dropped his semifinal bout and came back with a big win in the medal round. Once again, we are very excited to watch this kid grow.”
As for the rest of the DeForest lineup, here are the results: 113 Easton Tiedt, 113, 11th; Owen Kelm, 126, 11th; Taryn Callaway, 138, ninth; Keegan Schuppener, 145, 13th; Karsen Gear, 152, 14th; Michael Zulkoski, 160, 13th; Troy Karls, 170, ninth; Kashton Tiedt, 182, 12th; Tucker Ringstad, 195, 13th; and Hayden Matthews, 285, 12th.
“All of our kids stepped up to the opportunity and wrestled their hardest,” said Rauls. “Owen Kelm was able to notch a big win and wrestled tough all day. Taryn and Troy each lost in the opening round before racking up six pins between them to place out ninth. We also had some younger kids step into spots and make the most out of competing.”
Rauls was pleased with the Norskies’ showing.
“We were happy with our overall effort, but know there is much to improve,” said Rauls. “Especially if we want to win consistently on the varsity level. We have another tough test with a dual (Watertown) and Sparta Saturday. Then Badger Conference and the postseason. It was awesome to see Norskies all ages this past weekend. Families working together to put out a fantastic weekend of wrestling. A really fun stretch for our program.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.