It's a quandary. How do we avoid spending Labor Day laboring in the kitchen, but also celebrate the last hurrah of summer with a delicious meal? Here's how!

We're going to employ the grill and concoct a Mediterranean inspired feast that is very inexpensive, easy and fast to prepare. Everything can be prepared in advance and grilled in 20 minutes to be served at your leisure during your gathering. Bonus -- cooking outside keeps the house cooler, too.

New local vendors to be at Milton House’s Arts and Crafts on the Lawn
RECAP Garden Farm to Table Dinner set in Janesville
Chilimania keeps focus on food and music, grows VIP area
Divas on a Dime: Meet your new favorite summer condiment