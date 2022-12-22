Local emergency services departments struggling with staffing and rising costs are not alone.
Across the state, emergency medical services and fire departments, especially those who rely on volunteer paramedics and firefighters, are struggling—with some facing extinction.
Critical labor shortages, inflation and supply chain shortages for ambulances and other equipment and untenable financial models are confronting volunteer and paid EMS and fire departments statewide.
“This is a nationwide problem,” said Daniel Pease, fire chief for both the city and town of Beloit, of the workforce and financial dilemmas. “Volunteering is not what it used to be 20 years ago.”
Pease sees a generational decline in those volunteering at EMS and smaller fire departments for little or no pay. That is on top of pandemic-induced and post-pandemic labor shortages faced by larger, paid departments.
The national problem is pronounced and magnified in Wisconsin, according to Alan DeYoung, executive director of the Wisconsin EMS Association.
If not addressed, emergency agencies that rely on volunteers could be severely hampered or could dissolve. That could lengthen response times, especially in outlying and rural areas.
“If we don’t take these calls, people will die,” DeYoung said. His group plans on proposing $500 million in annual funding to help EMS departments statewide.
Staffing struggles
For some smaller communities who rely on volunteer EMS and fire departments, labor shortages are becoming dire.
In nearby Lake Mills, the nonprofit Lake Mills EMS is planning disband after it could not get support for tripling its rates to help address a volunteer shortage.
“Our biggest struggle is really people—hiring and retaining people,” said Jim Cosgrove, vice president of LMEMS. Cosgrove volunteers at the nonprofit, which provides emergency 911 medical responses In the Lake Mills area of Jefferson County.
The agency, which relies on volunteers as well as some paid positions, has multiple openings and also faces financial challenges.
“Right now, we have openings for two paid on-premises and probably six paid on-call or volunteer positions,” said Tom Murphy, president of Lake Mills EMS. “Lake Mills is still considered a volunteer service. That said it is increasingly difficult to recruit volunteers even with paying stipends. Full-time personnel are just as difficult because every EMS service is looking for the same people.”
Murphy said “call reimbursements” from local communities as well as other customers account for 70% of total costs. He said LEMS needs higher per capita payments from municipalities to take care of part of that shortfall.
That hasn’t gone over well with the municipalities it serves, and EMS volunteers have been skeptical of the city’s proposed solution, integrating EMS into its fire department.
EMS and ambulance providers across the country also want to see increases to Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates.
“It is easy to see that if Medicare and Medicaid reimbursed at higher rates this would help elevate a lot of the burden on municipalities,” Murphy said. “This would need to come from state and federal levels.
Cosgrove said LMES responds to 800 to 900 calls per year and a decade ago relied almost entirely on volunteers.
Times have changed
“What has happened in the past few years volunteerism has dropped off almost completely,” Cosgrove said.
An aging workforce, the health and financial impacts of the coronavirus and more EMS technicians and paramedics wanting to get paid livable wages for their work have all contributed to labor crisis.
EMS workers and ambulance drivers who do get compensated at volunteer agencies and nonprofits often get very limited pay or stipends. That can include $3 or $5 per hour for on-call volunteers and $15 to $17 per hour for those working shifts on premises. There are usually no benefits—compared to the pensions and medical insurance offered by municipal departments.
“Our benefits package to our employees basically is an hourly wage,” Cosgrove said.
The impacts of the pandemic, increased EMS certification standards and longer classes. and now inflation have discouraged some volunteers who might need to work second jobs or have picked up better paying jobs with longer commutes in order to make ends meet after the economic shutdowns of the pandemic and then four-decade highs with prices.
“The idea of volunteering is maybe like a lost art,” said Travis Teesch, fire chief for the city of Watertown. Teesch said there needs to be examinations of training and certification requirements and whether those discourage some from volunteering at EMS and fire agencies.
Wider impacts
The struggles for volunteer EMS and fire departments that serve small towns and rural areas are bleeding over into larger communities with paid, career firefighters and paramedics.
Pease said when volunteer departments were more robust they were able to assist the larger fire services.
“Now it’s not that way. It’s actually going the opposite,” he said.
That results in more situations where larger agencies are having to respond to areas traditionally covered by volunteer departments via mutual aid systems.
“We’re running more calls. It’s costing us more money,” said James Ponkauskus, fire chief for the Janesville Fire Department.
Ponkausus said volunteer-heavy smaller departments are using mutual aid systems to call in larger counterparts immediately because of staffing and resource limitations. “People have been putting other departments on their initial responses and using them to supplement and to cover their shortfalls,” he said.
That puts pressure on medium-sized and larger emergency and fire departments to assist smaller cohorts without jeopardizing their local response times.
Crisis situation
DeYoung said there needs be some quick action on the challenges from the state.
“If there are not any changes made in six months to year you will see departments closing and consolidations,” DeYoung said. “You probably will see call volumes go up and longer response times.”
DeYoung said some smaller towns are paying EMS workers as little as $15 per hour. “You can get more pay at Kwik Trip,” he said.
On top of that many volunteers or partially paid volunteers are paying for their own equipment and fuel.
“They’re using their own gas, Their own vehicles,” said DeYoung of the impacts of 40-year highs with inflation juxtaposed against $3 per hour volunteer stipends. He said those types of dynamics have led to a “mass exodus” from EMS jobs.
Other advocates want to change state shared revenue formulas, lift levy barriers on local governments and make EMS an essential government function.
“We’re in the middle of this transition,” said Jerry Deschane, executive director of League of Wisconsin Municipalities. “The bottom line is we are going to have to do something.”