Throughout 2022 Deer-Grove Emergency Medical Services District (DGEMS) worked to add new equipment and capabilities to the department.
Notable achievements in 2022 include: delivery of a replacement ambulance, the launch of our own patient care reporting server, a leadership group training and book club, Knox Box Key Secure5 installation, launching Peer Support Team training, and the hosting of a national EMS education course.
DEMERS AMBULANCE MEDIC #81
DGEMS placed a vehicle order in April 2021 for a new Ram 5500 chassis to replace the oldest ambulance in our fleet, which at the time consisted of two 2017 Demers ambulances and a 2009 Horton. Due to engine failure the 2009 was removed from service a short time after placing the new order. This story almost tells itself, as COVID pandemic production and supply chain challenges hit full force when the order for the new chassis was placed. Finally, after much anticipation and various never-happened-before-events, we took delivery of the new ambulance in early December 2022. DGEMS staff loaded it with all the supplies and equipment to make it an ambulance. DGEMS staff double checked each other’s work, and the ambulance went into service on December 16th, 2022. It is currently responding to calls out of the Deerfield Station.
IMAGETREND ELITE SERVER LAUNCH
Through a review process at the end of 2021, DGEMS selected and launched our own run reporting server. We continued to use the Elite patient care report platform, but now have access and control of our own data entry. This allows for further customization of the digital form used and the requirements of staff to enter data. This all leads to more complete patient care record and a quicker completion time for the staff.
LEADERSHIP GROUP TRAINING
After the promotion of Devon Anders to Lieutenant, the entire leadership group for DGEMS completed a book club exercise. We read and discussed two books, both written by D. Michael Abrashoff – “It’s Your Ship” and “Get Your Ship Together”. These books were great for us as they provided a unique leadership perspective and allowed the group to openly discuss our own perspective on being a leader. The book club culminated with an in-person lecture by Mike Abrashoff.
KNOX BOX KEY SECURE5 INSTALLATION
Both the Cottage Grove and Deerfield Fire Department utilize a building access system called a Knox Box. This box found on the outside of commercial and multi-family building allows for the storage of keys to gain access to the building in case of an emergency. DGEMS purchased Knox Box Key Secure5 dual key devices to carry keys for both fire departments in a secure holder. The Key Secure5 will allow approved members access to the key and tracks the use of each key. This great advancement will now allow DGEMS to access a building in an emergency prior to fire department arrival. This will save valuable time.
NATIONAL EMS EDUCATION COURSE
DGEMS helped organize the nationally recognized Certified Ambulance Documentation Specialist course held in Cottage Grove. The CADS course helps field providers to consistently produce high quality patient care reports (PCRs). The course is presented in a dynamic, interactive fashion with engaging student interactions to keep your attention and reinforce key concepts. And, best of all, the content was developed by the attorneys and consultants of Page, Wolfberry & Wirth – The National EMS Industry Law Firm®. This unique opportunity gives field providers the chance to learn about documentation from leading industry experts and take away practical skills that can be used on every transport. Thanks to assistance of the Summit Credit Headquarters, LifeQuest Services, the Dane County EMS Association, Kwik Trip, and the Cottage Grove Tourism Commission the event was success. The full-day course was attended by nearly 100 providers from all over Wisconsin.
DANE COUNTY PEER SUPPORT TEAM
Peer support has been identified as a crucial component in the ongoing mental health battle first responders face. Keeping this in mind, there is a very large gap in street level peer support providers to give the proper attention needed to our first responders. Many times, the average first responder cannot find someone to discuss their troubles. With the financial support of the Dane County EMS Association, a course was established with Healthy Minds, LLC as the education provider. Five members of DGEMS attended this course and became the first peer support team members for Dane County. We are now well positioned to help the members of our own department and any local department. This will give first responders a person to talk to in their time of need, with hopes of preventing the loss of first responders from resignation or, worse yet, suicide.
DGEMS is thankful for all the assistance we received to complete all these great initiatives in 2022. We would especially like to thank the Deer-Grove EMS Commission, Village of Cottage Grove Board, Town of Cottage Grove Board, and Village of Deerfield Board, because without their support we would not be able to provide the greatest EMS service in the county. Key support for these initiatives was also provided by the Deer-Grove EMS Association, the Dane County EMS Association, and all the members of our department. We look forward to 2023, where we know great things will happen. Please stay safe and sign up for PulsePoint.