Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on the campaign trail has been floating the idea of a temporary gas tax holiday even as prices at the pump were trending down.

Evers, seeking his second four-year term this fall, made a Racine stop in late July as part of his "pothole patrol" tour to emphasize his support of good roads and up-to-date infrastructure. Democrats in general are pushing infrastructure spending, given President Biden signing a huge national infrastructure bill that passed on a bipartisan vote.