Serving MaryAnn Harter of Waterloo and Hot Dogging It is Nicki Kelly, Director of Marketing and Business Development for the bank. The menu for attendees was brats, hot dogs, chips, potato salad, delicious 'gooey brownies' and soft drinks.
At the Community Cookout Celebrating Farmers & Merchants State Bank's 125th Anniversary in Waterloo. Representatives of the City of Waterloo Park & Recreation Department received the commemorative bench to place in one of the 8 parks in Waterloo, from Farmers & Merchants State Bank. In the Picture, L to R Dave Stronach, Sr. VP Farmers & Merchants, Pam Davison of Farmers & Merchants, Mayor Jeni Quimby of Waterloo, Gabe Haberkorn, Parks Coordinator and Bill Campbell, President and CEO of Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
Cooking the Brats and Hot Dogs on a Hot Summer Day for 125th Farmers & Merchants Community Cookout are (front) Annan Davison, son of Dave Davison (foreground) preparing the Brats. Both men cooked at the 100th Anniversary for the bank. Dave's wife, Pam Davison is an employee of the Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank Celebrated its 125th Anniversary this year and had a community cookout in Waterloo on Wednesday Aug. 10 for area residents in Marshall, Waterloo and coming soon to Lake Mills.