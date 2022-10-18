St. Gabriel Parish in Lake Mills is hosting a collection effort to fill the bandshell of Commons Park with food items for area food pantries this weekend.
The church will be collecting donations on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Commons Park, 100 N. Main Street.
The church hopes to fill the entire bandshell with items that can be donated to food pantries in Lake Mills and Johnson Creek.
The Lake Mills Food Pantry serves families and residents living in the Lake Mills School District. It's a client choice pantry, meaning that clients visit the pantry and shop for items they need. Clients are able to visit the pantry once a week, and are provided with items like frozen meat, dairy, produce, non-perishable boxes, canned goods, cleaning supplies, pet food and hygiene products.
Kathy Hansen of the food pantry said that the pantry currently serves around 63 households a month, and that the need for pantry services is on the rise right now.
The pantry is primarily supported by food drives, along with business donations, and contributions from regional organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank and the Community Action Coalition.
Other programs run through the pantry include a senior box program, a weekend backpack program for students and a snack program for middle school students during school days.