As area municipalities begin considering 2023 budgets, members of the Cambridge area fire and EMS commission are starting to weigh equipment needs and station upgrades that fire and EMS staff see as priorities in the next few years.

The commission, which is made up of the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale, and the towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Mills, is weighing the possibility of getting on a waitlist to purchase an ambulance in 2024, seeking quotes for up to $330,000.