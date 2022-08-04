As area municipalities begin considering 2023 budgets, members of the Cambridge area fire and EMS commission are starting to weigh equipment needs and station upgrades that fire and EMS staff see as priorities in the next few years.
The commission, which is made up of the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale, and the towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Mills, is weighing the possibility of getting on a waitlist to purchase an ambulance in 2024, seeking quotes for up to $330,000.
Fire and EMS staff shared their highest priority equipment needs for the next few years with the commission in late June. Those include the purchase of defibrillators for the Cambridge EMS, radio upgrades to match Jefferson County radio system changes, two upgrades to the current fire and EMS station, and a few potential vehicle upgrades for the fire department.
The commission is set to meet Thursday, Aug. 4 to continue discussing the future equipment needs of fire and EMS.
After a referendum question asking voters to fund a renovation of the Cambridge fire and EMS station failed in the town of Oakland this spring, the commission paused its efforts to build a brand new building to house the fire and EMS departments.
With that referendum failing, commission members and fire and EMS staff say there are necessary upgrades that need to happen at the current station, to allow operations to continue there.
One such upgrade, Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson told the commission last month, is an exhaust management system for the apparatus bays of the fire and EMS station, to reduce the amount of exhaust that’s created as ambulances and fire vehicles run ahead of calls.
The ventilation system attaches to the exhaust system of each vehicle, and prevents exhaust from spreading throughout the building or contaminating first responders’ gear.
Johnson also shared that there is a need at the station to build a new area to house the gear worn by fire and EMS staff, to prevent contamination.
Several commission members expressed support for the upgrades, and also concern for where funding might come from for various upgrades. The commission held off on making any decisions in June, so commission members had time to return to their respective municipalities and weigh the requests further.
“We’re not going to get to build a new station but it doesn’t alleviate have problems that we have with making this station safe,” said commission chair Mark Cook. “So the fumes in the station and toxicity, we can fix that, and I think that we’re at a duty level on that.”
“We’re appreciative of you guys listening to us and understanding that there are some needs that come up, that are a lot more expensive than than they ever used to be and overall learning through it.... And we appreciate the help that you guys have given us and committed to us,” said EMS lieutenant Justin Genawalt.