First Congregational Church to host drive-thru chili supper
COURIER STAFF REPORT
Nov 1, 2022

The First Congregational Church, 741 E. High St., Milton, is getting ready for an Election Day dinner.The church will host a drive-thru chili supper from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 8, which is also Election Day."Let us do the cooking for you," said Sue Braden, event organizer.The supper is $5. Only cash payments will be accepted.