In just the past decade, the number of emergency teaching licenses in Wisconsin has nearly tripled, suggesting schools are facing increasing challenges from staff shortages and high turnover in areas such as special education.

When school districts in Wisconsin cannot find a teacher licensed by the state Department of Public Instruction to fill a position, they can hire an unlicensed individual who then applies for a license with certain conditions, commonly referred to as an emergency license. The licenses also can be used by counselors, social workers, librarians, and school administrators. Emergency licenses play an important role in staffing the state’s classrooms and may be used in a variety of scenarios, which are often short-term and sometimes urgent.