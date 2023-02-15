Fisher Family Dental offers Children's Free Dental Day Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DeForest’s Fisher Family Dental is presenting their Second Annual Children’s Free Dental Day on Feb. 22.The offer applies to any child under the age of 18 without insurance in the DeForest Area School District.For more information, call 608-842-0699. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New coffee and grilled sandwich shop has opened on Main Street in DeForest Coffee shop planned for Waunakee's Main Street Sun Prairie police, Dane County deputies issue warning after $3,500 scam of Bristol woman Interstate I-90/39 closed after tanker truck rollover Rob Hamilton inducted into WBCA Hall of Fame