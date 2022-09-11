LAKE MILLS -- Nathan Cotter threw three touchdowns and Colton Brunell ran for 205 yards as second-ranked Columbus knocked off eighth-ranked Lake Mills 34-7 in a Capitol Conference game on Friday.

"We battled. Columbus is a good football team," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "We wanted to get them to pass the ball. We did that at times. They executed in the pass game very well. We are a couple small details away from being a great team. Right now, we are a good team.