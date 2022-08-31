Cheering on the Sky Carp
Fans cheer on the Beloit Sky Carp. The minor league team will plays a series ending this Labor Day weekend at the new stadium.

 Travel Wisconsin

As Labor Day approaches, some may be wondering how to spend that last official weekend of the summer in Wisconsin.

In the southern part of the state, a host of events, some quirkier than others, offer fun for the family. From baseball to fine art, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism offers a list of activities on its website, travelwisconsin.com.