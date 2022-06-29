A retired school counselor and longtime educator has opened a child and family therapy practice in downtown Lake Mills.
Debb Lins, a former school counselor, school administrator and counselor, will be serving community members through a new family practice at 116 E. Madison Street called Opening Doors Together LLC.
The practice will offer mental health support for children, teens, adults, families and couples, as well as community events. Lins is also working to incorporate animals into her practice in the future.
Lins is a lifelong educator who just retired from education in June 2022. Most recently, she spent three years as a school counselor in the Marshall School District, working with students age 3-8 at Marshall’s early childhood center.
Lins has served in a variety of roles in education, from assocate principal, building principal, pupil services director, campus life director, dean of students and other positions. She also served as an international school principal at a school in China.
Lins said her experience in education shaped her interest in mental health work.
“The piece that I was really passionate about in working with people was helping to connect them with the people and the resources that they needed,” Lins said.
Now, Lins will offer individualized counseling with clients of all ages, as well as classes and workshops like women’s empowerment and teen empowerment classes. She plans to host a space on Friday mornings for local veterans to come spend time together.
She’s also in the process of learning to do equestrian therapy with veterans, and is in training with her furry friend Benji to get him certified as a therapy dog.
“I just feel very blessed to number one have found lake mills, and number two to be able.