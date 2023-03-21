featured top story hot Waunakee Board of Education election forum set Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Mar 21, 2023 Mar 21, 2023 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Connection Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Waunakee Chamber of Commerce and Waunakee Tribune will host a forum for Waunakee Board of Education Candidates in preparation for the April 4 election.Four candidates are in the running for two open seats on the board, one to represent the Village of Waunakee, and the other the Town of Westport and cities of Middleton and Madison.Nicole Greene and Dawn Heinrichs filed nomination papers for seat representing Waunakee.Incumbent Joan Ensign is running for another term to represent the Westport, Middleton and Madison. Zach Jensen has also filed for the position. Jensen has indicated that he will be unable to attend. Set for March 28 at 5:30 p.m., the forum will offer the candidates a chance to introduce themselves, describe why they are running, and answer any questions. It will be at the Waunakee Public Library. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie Plan Commission backs Dave’s Guitar Shop, Cousins, third Starbucks Wisconsin’s renewable energy wave is prompting some farmers to lease land for fields of solar panels Three Sun Prairie transfers lead Fall River to state Former Northside Intermediate Associate Principal Julie Musgrove to become Milton director of teaching and learning Kayak, paddle board rentals coming to Sandy Beach in Lake Mills