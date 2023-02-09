Waunakee voters to choose 6 of 7 trustee hopefuls in spring primary

After two longtime Waunakee village trustees declined to run for another term in the April election, seven candidates threw in their hats for the three open village trustee seats.
In the Feb. 21 spring primary election, voters will choose six of the seven candidates for the April 4 election.
The candidates are Tricia Braun, John Cherf, Tim Luttrell, Robert McPherson, Dustin Mueller, Brian Wallace and the sole incumbent, Sam Kaufmann, who is running for a second term.
The Waunakee Tribune reached out to them with a list of questions. The following are their responses.
Tricia Braun
Address: 500 South Street
Age: 47
Occupation: Director of Client Strategies, JP Cullen
Why are you running for Waunakee Village Trustee? (50 words)
As an economic developer, it’s been my passion to help communities build on what makes them special — creating programs or attracting investments that leverage their history, character, business community, and people. It would be my honor to bring that background and experience to the Waunakee Village Board.
What skills/talents/knowledge could you utilize on the village board? (50 words)
Having worked in leadership roles for a Chamber, municipalities, and a statewide organization, I have a unique perspective to bring to the role of Trustee. The experience of serving as staff, coupled with the variety of programs implemented under each tenure, I add a “first-hand” perspective to the Board.
In order of priority, what are three issues you would like to address as a trustee? (200 words)
Waunakee has done a wonderful job of developing itself since I moved to the area a decade ago, but we can continue to improve on building on those investments.
1: Downtown — This is the “living room” of Waunakee. As proven by the welcomed addition of the Public Library and private investments that have brought new restaurants, retail, and housing, we need to continue to push for no vacant storefronts and be deliberate about enhancing the mix of retail or dining options that complement what has already been established. Our commercial corridors are the heart of the Village.
2: The success and diversity of our business community is a critical factor to providing residents with the programs, amenities, and opportunities they desire. Aside from tax base, our non-profits it’s our businesses that provide the majority of funding to non-profit, school, or athletic organizations. We need to ensure that as Waunakee continues to grow, we maintain a healthy balance of residential and commercial/industrial.
3. Connectivity — With continued growth, providing ways that new and old neighborhoods can easily and logistically feel connected is important. Whether it be trails or events, Waunakee’s sense of community is what lifelong residents expect and new residents desire.
John Cherf
Address: 1806 Tierney Drive
Age: 54
Occupation: Loan Officer with Movement Mortgage
Why are you running for Waunakee Village Trustee? (50 words)
The answer is simple–I love Waunakee and want others to experience this wonderful community, as my family has for 25 years. I’ve established trustworthy personal and professional relationships. Residents asked me to run because I have a seasoned perspective of where we’ve been that will build upon Waunakee’s successes!
What skills/talents/knowledge could you utilize on the village board? (50 words)
I have 30 years of banking and lending experience, including VP-level operations management and as former Treasurer for the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce. My knowledge of financial reports, audits of income, expenses, and yearly budgets will be an asset when planning our future!
In order of priority, what are three issues you would like to address as a trustee? (200 words)
1. Secure Waunakee’s Business Community and Financial Stability
Small businesses are the heartbeat of America, and I want Waunakee to have a stronger pulse. Supporting our business community and entrepreneurial spirit will decrease everyone’s tax burdens, offer residents more services and options locally, and build financial stability. I will partner with local businesses and our schools to develop career paths and employment options for our youth. Internships and other programs will foster students’ life skills and be our investment into their future.
2. Develop Workforce HousingOne challenge each community faces is providing housing developments for workers and senior citizens at varying income levels and budgets. Housing in Waunakee should be attainable to the people who work here. I plan to work with developers, builders, and people in our community to bridge the housing gap.
3. Provide Opportunities for Neighbors to Come Together Our community has experienced world challenges during the past three years. I want to cultivate unity by encouraging residents to connect with their neighbors. More social events will renew positive energy for Waunakee! I also will host town hall meetings and utilize feedback from these discussions in my decision-making. Your opinions are just as important as mine!
Sam Kaufmann
Address: 908 Turnberry Drive
Age: 20
Occupation: Intern, Octopi Brewing. Operate a yard work business. Current Village Board member and college student.
Why are you running for Waunakee Village Trustee? (50 words)
I am running for re-election to the Village Board because there is more I would like to accomplish, and I enjoy working with citizens and staff as a board member. Since I’m the only incumbent running again, institutional knowledge and stability are particularly important going forward.
What skills/talents/knowledge could you utilize on the village board? (50 words)
I bring the perspective of a young person to the table and, as previously mentioned, institutional knowledge as an incumbent. I understand the value of boots on the ground hard work. I previously served on the Dane County Park Commission and started the creek cleanup initiative.
In order of priority, what are three issues you would like to address as a trustee? (200 words)
I’d like to see at least one splash pad constructed somewhere in the village. It’s a project that was a high resident priority in the recent CORP plan survey, so I’d like to see it through. Since constructing a splash pad comes at a much lower cost than any sort of pool, it should be a manageable expenditure to have in the village budget.
Of all the topics I get emailed about as a trustee, allowing chickens (hens) is the most frequent subject. The Plan Commission is currently looking into it. Most nearby communities allow chickens. Given high commodity prices, chickens can help cut food costs for a homeowner. I’d support an ordinance change consistent with what other communities have successfully implemented. Note that in some neighborhoods, covenants may need modification to allow chickens.
Third priority is developing a boundary agreement with the town of Vienna. DeForest and Vienna are currently in litigation over an annexation dispute, which I don’t want to see here. Since some Vienna land is identified as a growth area in the Comp Plan, the board should pass a collaborative agreement similar to the one with the town of Springfield passed in my first term.
Tim Luttrell
Address: 300 Lexington Drive
Age: 69
Occupation: I am a Professional Engineer working for the State of Wisconsin with a title of Capital Projects Principle — Management.
Why are you running for the position of Village Trustee?
My nature is to serve, and I am interested in serving the community in this capacity. 30 years ago, I was a Village Trustee member and I helped plan Ripp Park. At this time — I would like to further develop our parks and support the expansion of the Industrial Park.
What skill/talents/knowledge could you utilize on the village board?
I have a degree in Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I have worked in the private sector for 15 years doing both design and construction engineering. I currently work in the public sector as a Project Manager with oversight responsibilities for new buildings and building additions (28 years).
In order of priority, what are three issues you would like to address as a trustee?
My first priority would be the Castle Creek Conservancy Park trail extension to Mill Road. This would not only greatly enhance the trails within the conservancy park but also would make a connection to the trails already established in Westport.
My second priority would be the development of a new park — the Water Wheel Park on the southern edge of the Village. This new park has the potential of offering some really nice trails as well as views over farmland along the southern border of the Village.
My third priority would be to help move the expansion of the current Industrial Park into the future. 30 years ago, there was wisdom in setting up the current Industrial Park to help with a tax base to balance the residential growth of the Village. And now it is time to increase the size of the Industrial Park to maintain that balance into the future.
I have many interests and abilities that could be used to serve the community. When I was on the Village Board 30 years ago the Administrator asked me to help transform our small police department into a more appropriate one for the growing Village that we were becoming. I helped move the two room police department into a larger space, increased the police staff and developed a new Police Commission.
Robert McPherson
Address: 1703 Alexandria Court
Age: 39
Occupation: Vice President of Risk Management for Peoples State Bank
Why are you running for Waunakee Village Trustee? (50 words)
To bring a fresh and different perspective on the challenges of keeping Waunakee a great place to live.
What skills/talents/knowledge could you utilize on the village board? (50 words)
I have experience in understanding financial challenges facing municipal government, working with community groups to get good outcomes for everyone, and proven success at finding solutions to get the tough “stuff” done.
In order of priority, what are three issues you would like to address as a trustee? (200 words)
First, looking at what we need to do to make it possible for people to get more of what they need in Waunakee, like a second grocery store. Nobody enjoys having to drive 30-45 minutes away from their house to get necessities like food, and a lack of choice in Waunakee makes it more expensive. Money spent in the village stays in the village and with businesses struggling in the village we need a plan, and soon.
Second, keeping our infrastructure in a good place. As the village continues to expand outward, it only gets more expensive to maintain. We need to make sure we have proper funding for roads, parks and paths, and utilities. We have an excellent village owned utility company and we should make sure it is taken care of.
Third, we need to ensure we have the proper funding and resources for public safety, like EMS and Fire. We’ve seen a lot of examples of other areas starting to struggle with this, and the last thing any resident should have to worry about is who will answer the call if they have an emergency. Planning now will save us a lot of trouble later.
Brian Wallace
Address: 1232 Hanover Trail
Age: 54
Occupation: Manufacturing Manager for Payne & Dolan, Inc.
Why are you running for Waunakee Village Trustee? (50 words)
Elected and volunteer service has run in my family for many generations. I have served on committees for the Village of Waunakee for fifteen years, namely the Plan Commission, Joint Plan Commission, and Public Works Committee. I would like to continue contributing to the success of the Village of Waunakee.
What skills/talents/knowledge could you utilize on the village board? (50 words)
I have worked in the road-building industry for over 30 years and can bring relevant life experience to the village board. My work experience has allowed me to build strong relationships locally and throughout Wisconsin. I’ve been able to lead and motivate teams both directly and indirectly to success.
In order of priority, what are three issues you would like to address as a trustee? (200 words)
Today the Village of Waunakee has nearly 73 lane miles of public streets that we maintain. The village staff has done a tremendous job staying up with annual maintenance and improvements, but annual construction costs for highways increased by over 15% in 2022. We, as a village board, need to find a way to increase funding for public works infrastructure moving forward while holding the line on additional borrowing and increased taxes.
The Village of Waunakee has benefitted from the use of TIFs since the first one was established in 1988. With that, we currently have seven active TIDs still in play. There are four TIDs with an approximate added valuation of nearly $140 Million that are set to expire in the next 3-4 years. I would be inclined to take a pause on future TIFs until we close a majority of the open TIFs and capitalize on the added valuation for our tax base.
The Village of Waunakee has tremendous emergency services in our Police, Fire, and EMS teams. The village board will need to address how we will continue to support, fund, and recruit to maintain the level of services that these teams currently provide to our community.
Dustin Mueller
The Tribune received no response from Dustin Mueller.
