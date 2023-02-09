 Skip to main content
Candidate Q&A

Waunakee voters to choose 6 of 7 trustee hopefuls in spring primary

After two longtime Waunakee village trustees declined to run for another term in the April election, seven candidates threw in their hats for the three open village trustee seats.

In the Feb. 21 spring primary election, voters will choose six of the seven candidates for the April 4 election.

Tricia Braun
Braun
John Cherf

Cherf
Sam Kaufmann

Kaufmann
Tim Luttrell

Luttrell
Robert McPherson

McPherson
Brian Wallace
Wallace

An error occurred