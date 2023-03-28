Since the purchase of San Damiano by the City of Monona in 2021, the Friends of San Damiano has focused on its primary mission to advance the use of the property as a place for public recreation, interpretive programming and peaceful reflection. The purchase of San Damiano is a once in a generation opportunity to conserve this unique natural asset in a way that it best serves the community far into the future. We are steadfast partners with the City of Monona, dedicated to inclusive and ongoing event programming that encourages community engagement. And importantly, we are the committed fundraising arm that supports financing for the property’s maintenance, various initiatives and future improvements.

Even though we’re an organization still in its infancy, we have built a strong foundation and celebrated much success this past year in close partnership with the City of Monona, its departments, staff and city leadership. In 2022 we prioritized community engagement, understanding the importance of the public experiencing all parts of the property and the Frank Allis House. In partnership with the City, Ho-Chunk Nation and other incredible organizations like Gigi’s Playhouse, BIPOC Birding Club, Clean Lakes Alliance and Monona Grove School District, we held over 20 events throughout the year. Each provided opportunities to tour the house, walk the land and learn more about its environmental, historical and cultural significance throughout all seasons.