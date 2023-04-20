Recently, I had the great displeasure of reading Rich Lowry’s column titled “Yes, We Are Making Kids Trans” printed in the Sun Prairie Star. Normally, I wouldn’t bat an eye at a right-wing outrage piece that rails against so-called “gender ideology” and claims that children are waking up and deciding they’re transgender out of the blue. Or after watching a tiktok. But this one felt personal. As a transgender woman who was raised in a very traditional setting (read: Texas), I can attest that external influencing pressures did not make me transgender.
Growing up, I sat through countless church services while the pastor shouted about the dangers of homosexuality. Red faced and sweating, he would declare the depravity of being gay while trying not to look at me directly. Teachers always treated me differently. Some even bullied me. My parents constantly reminded me that I’m not “man” enough, or I’m too “artsy”...Gasp! Is it any wonder that I inherently felt broken, defective and struggled with addictive behaviors? Despite the pervasive examples of heterosexual, cisgender normativity, I am still transgender. Had I been surrounded by people who loved me unconditionally and supported my pursuit of happiness and authenticity, it would have changed the course of my entire life. Our children deserve that - it could, quite literally, save their life.
Lowry claims transitioning harms kids. This could not be further from the truth. When children who are exploring orientation or gender identity are in a supportive home environment and/or have access to gender-affirming care, the positive impact on their mental health is astonishing: feelings of psychological distress and suicidal ideation plummet, as does drug use. If you don’t believe me, believe Harvard. The real harm comes from not giving our kids the space, support and care they need to explore who they truly are. Wouldn’t we do that if they were exploring their inner goth?
What Lowry also fails to acknowledge is that gender-affirming care isn’t in its infancy. In fact, it’s been around for quite a while and has a long history of efficacy. In the US, we employ extended programs of care including mental health and medical care. The use of puberty blockers are used once signs of puberty begin in order to ease the dysphoria around gender. All care for minors is overseen by medical professionals and a parent/guardian. That care has been proven to decrease suicidality and to improve the well-being of patients. Transgender healthcare isn’t what people like Lowry want you to believe it to be - it’s life-saving care, and it works.
As a visible and openly transgender woman, I’m astounded by how many times I have to remind people that “I’m a human.” I’m a person. Flesh and blood. I would have given anything to have the sense of self, purpose and compassion that I have gained through transition.
The transgender agenda is not to make everyone transgender, it’s to live our lives authentically and be treated with dignity and respect, just like anyone else…oh, and brunch. In a country that fixates on “Freedom,” we are shockingly willing to dismiss the freedoms of those of us with whom we disagree. When the pervasive narrative is so toxic, it’s easy to believe that we’re deviants, demonized, groomers or a threat. We are all just people, trying to take care of our families and responsibilities like everyone.