Recently, I had the great displeasure of reading Rich Lowry’s column titled “Yes, We Are Making Kids Trans” printed in the Sun Prairie Star. Normally, I wouldn’t bat an eye at a right-wing outrage piece that rails against so-called “gender ideology” and claims that children are waking up and deciding they’re transgender out of the blue. Or after watching a tiktok. But this one felt personal. As a transgender woman who was raised in a very traditional setting (read: Texas), I can attest that external influencing pressures did not make me transgender.

Growing up, I sat through countless church services while the pastor shouted about the dangers of homosexuality. Red faced and sweating, he would declare the depravity of being gay while trying not to look at me directly. Teachers always treated me differently. Some even bullied me. My parents constantly reminded me that I’m not “man” enough, or I’m too “artsy”...Gasp! Is it any wonder that I inherently felt broken, defective and struggled with addictive behaviors? Despite the pervasive examples of heterosexual, cisgender normativity, I am still transgender. Had I been surrounded by people who loved me unconditionally and supported my pursuit of happiness and authenticity, it would have changed the course of my entire life. Our children deserve that - it could, quite literally, save their life.