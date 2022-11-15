Marshall Public Schools and Waterloo High School are putting the finishing touches on their musicals this week, which open Nov. 18. They are performing “Cinderella” and “Dead to the Last Drop,” respectively.

Marshall 2021 musical
The Marshall High School Drama presented “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in 2021.

Marshall Public Schools

Waterloo 2021 musical

Zach Wedel of the Waterloo School District is pictured directing students during a rehearsal for the 2021 performance of “All Together Now!” this weekend. The show will feature a selection of songs from shows like “Rent,” “Into the Woods,” “Hairspray,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Mamma Mia!” and more. 

