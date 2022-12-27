Girls basketball: Freeland, Stenklyft lead Cambridge past St. Thomas More nateg nateg Author email Dec 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FALL RIVER -- After a 15-day break, the Cambridge girls basketball team was ready to get back out on the court.The Blue Jays rolled to a 75-59 win over St. Thomas More on Tuesday at the Fall River Holiday Tournament.Junior Saveea Freeland recorded a season-high 27 points to lead Cambridge (5-4). She went 10-for-17 from the free-throw line.Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft added 25 points, making a game-high 12 field goals. Senior Kayla Roidt had a team-high three 3-pointers to finish with 13 points.CAMBRIDGE 75, ST. THOMAS MORE 59St. Thomas More 22 37 — 59Cambridge 37 38 — 75St. Thomas More (fg ft-ft tp) — Kleczka 1 3-6 6, Cvikel 2 0-0 6, Reinal 1 0-0 3, Landsee 2 1-2 5, Dispennette 3 0-0 7, Mummen 1 2-4 4, Benetti 6 2-5 14, Bultman 2 1-2 6, DeStefanis 3 2-5 8. Totals 21 11-24 59.Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Roidt 4 2-4 13, Thompson 0 0-1 1, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Bernhardt 3 1-4 7, Freeland 8 10-17 27, Stenklyft 12 1-10 25. Totals 28 15-39 75.Three pointers — St. Thomas More 6 (Reinal 2, Kleczka, Reinal, Dispennette, Bultman), Cambridge 4 (Roidt 3, Freeland).Total fouls — STM 27, C 19.Fouled out — STM: Landsee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save nateg Author email Follow nateg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Schmidt, Emerich renew partnership on the ice for Waunakee boys' hockey One of a kind: Ben Buxa signs with North Dakota, becomes first Lakeside Lutheran High School Division 1 football recruit Brian L. Schroeder Waunakee's Lyftogt headed home to play football at Iowa State City: Sun Prairie not being directly supplied by faulty gas pipeline Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin