In May, the Lake Mills Area School District hosted a series of Facilities Information Sessions for the community to learn more about our growing space needs at the elementary level and the preliminary plan to address this growth with the construction of a fourth school. Thank you to the district residents who joined us, asked questions, and provided important feedback! We wanted to respond to a few frequently asked questions (FAQs) about student capacity and four-year-old kindergarten (4K) at our existing Elementary School.
What is “student building capacity”?Student building capacity is a calculation of how many students a specific school building can hold based on key assumptions. Important factors in determining a school’s capacity are the District’s class size recommendations, the type of instruction and programs offered in the building, and the mix of grade levels served in each building. As of 2020-2021, our current class-size guidelines are as follows:
- Gr. 4K: 18
- Gr. K-2: 20
- Gr. 3-5: 22
- Gr. 6-8: 25
- Gr. 9-12: 25
Why is the existing elementary over capacity already?In 2014, the new Lake Mills Elementary School opened for kindergarten through fourth grade to replace Prospect Elementary School. Future enrollment was considered and the new school was designed larger than the existing building to make room for growth. The new maximum student capacity was established as 600, primarily because the District didn’t want to lose our “small school” feel, especially at the elementary level. It was projected that a fourth school building would be needed if enrollment continued to increase, potentially within the next 10 years.
At the time, the new 600-student capacity school assumed up to 24 students per classroom in grades K-4. However, the capacity of any building can change over time based on how the building is used (grade levels housed or programs offered) and the maximum number of students assumed in each classroom.
This is exactly what has happened since the elementary school opened nearly ten years ago. In 2018, two 4K classes (one AM and one PM class) were moved to the elementary school in response to a desire from families to have their children in the school building instead of a community site. The District also brought our early childhood program into the building instead of transporting Lake Mills children to the Johnson Creek School District. Finally, in the summer of 2021, the District reduced class size guidelines at the elementary level from 24 students per room to a range of 18-22 per room, depending on the grade to better serve students. These changes immediately lowered the capacity of the existing building from 600 students to 508, as shown on the chart.
The LMASD staff has and continues to provide high-quality educational opportunities for every child in their care. By continuing to offer appropriate class sizes and teaching spaces, our staff will be able to continue to provide the individual attention that our families have become accustomed to.
The School Board is carefully evaluating the preliminary plan over the summer and will be making final decisions on the next phase of the long-range facilities plan in August 2022. Additional information about our four-year-old kindergarten program and other “FAQs” will be shared in future articles. Stay tuned for more information and please feel free to reach out to me directly at 920-648-2215 or at tonya.olson@lakemills.k12.wi.us.