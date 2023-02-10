Across the world, the words ‘climate change’ possess a nearly biblical power. To one it’s a death sentence, the sight of the reaper’s blade drawing ever closer. To another, it’s a fallacy, a conspiracy! Concocted in the minds of figureless demons far away, seeking to undermine the prosperous future of the economy. Climate change, an apocalyptic future, or mere hysteria? But what are we truly talking about? Is it the politics of the DC officials, the policies of Democrats vs. Republicans, or the endless debates of the TV pundits? Do we discuss the energy industry, public transit against cars, and racial disparities? The newspapers, the podcasts, talk shows, and the signs on the streets all say that it’s us against them. Climate change is real, it’s here, so whose side are you on?

On and on the media goes. But instead of offering a podium for the unheard, a forum of facts, the media is up in arms. So swift is its cycle, or so dramatic the news out of Washington that any moment for understanding, for reason is abandoned. In the midst, what has become of America, the nation I’m proud to call home? Why do I hold my tongue when I learn my friend is a member of ‘that other party?’ Am I doing enough? Can I have hope?